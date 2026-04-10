Lost and found: a stolen scooter, thanks to a traffic challan and a Twitter post

The Hyderabad Police have tracked down a two-wheeler stolen three months ago after its original owner alerted them on X (formerly Twitter) that he had received a traffic violation fine notification – which clearly showed his vehicle and the person riding it.

The vehicle owner had lodged a complaint with the Habeeb Nagar police station after his two-wheeler was stolen from outside his house. He said that although he regularly followed up with the police station, they were unable to find his vehicle. Last week, he received a notification on his phone about a traffic violation bearing his vehicle’s registration number.