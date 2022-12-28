scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

At least 7 dead in stampede at Chandrababu Naidu’s rally in Andhra’s Nellore

Naidu cancelled his public meeting and roadshow and visited the local area hospital to express solidarity with the families of the victims and announced Rs 10 lakh as ex gratia to the kin of the each of the victims.

Thousands of TDP workers, supporters, and people had gathered to attend the meeting. (ANI)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

At least seven persons have died after a stampede occurred when Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu arrived to address a public meeting at Kandukur in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh Wednesday evening.

Thousands of TDP workers, supporters, and people had gathered to attend the meeting.

Nellore Police said that when Naidu arrived to address the massive public meeting, there was pushing and shoving among the crowd and some people jumped into a nearby drainage canal to escape. But as more people jumped on them to escape the stampede, at least seven persons died in the process.

Naidu cancelled his public meeting and roadshow and visited the local area hospital to express solidarity with the families of the victims and announced Rs 10 lakh as ex gratia to the kin of the each of the victims.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Delimitation Comm...
UPSC Key- December 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Delimitation Comm...
Delhi Confidential: Tee Pe Charcha as Rahul Gandhi braves the cold
Delhi Confidential: Tee Pe Charcha as Rahul Gandhi braves the cold
China, West, G20 Presidency: Opportunities & concerns for India in 2023
China, West, G20 Presidency: Opportunities & concerns for India in 2023
What Govt & RBI did not tell SC: RBI opposed key Govt points for noteban
What Govt & RBI did not tell SC: RBI opposed key Govt points for noteban
More from Hyderabad

Chandrababu Naidu, 72, was holding a public meeting and roadshow in Nellore as a part of his ‘Idemi Kharma Mana Rashtraniki‘ (Why is our state facing this fate?) programme, his campaign in the run-up to the Assembly elections in 2024.

First published on: 28-12-2022 at 22:11 IST
Next Story

Watch: Sachin Tendulkar learns kayaking in Thailand

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close