At least 7 dead in stampede at Chandrababu Naidu’s rally in Andhra’s Nellore

At least seven persons have died after a stampede occurred when Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu arrived to address a public meeting at Kandukur in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh Wednesday evening.

Thousands of TDP workers, supporters, and people had gathered to attend the meeting.

Nellore Police said that when Naidu arrived to address the massive public meeting, there was pushing and shoving among the crowd and some people jumped into a nearby drainage canal to escape. But as more people jumped on them to escape the stampede, at least seven persons died in the process.

Naidu cancelled his public meeting and roadshow and visited the local area hospital to express solidarity with the families of the victims and announced Rs 10 lakh as ex gratia to the kin of the each of the victims.

Chandrababu Naidu, 72, was holding a public meeting and roadshow in Nellore as a part of his ‘Idemi Kharma Mana Rashtraniki‘ (Why is our state facing this fate?) programme, his campaign in the run-up to the Assembly elections in 2024.