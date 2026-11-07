The last conversation Sreeja Reddy Koya had with her mother, Swaroopa Reddy, back home in Telangana was that she would eat shortly, as there was a birthday party at her residence. The next call Swaroopa received was that her 23-year-old daughter, a student at the University of Massachusetts Boston in the US, had gone missing.

Sreeja, a native of Nalgonda district’s Kanagal mandal, was last seen around 9.45 p.m. on November 2 near her residence in the Edison Green area of Dorchester, Boston.

Speaking to The Indian Express, her mother recalled their last conversation. “When she called me on November 2, she asked if I had eaten. I asked her if she had dinner. I could hear a lot of noise in the background, and she told me that there was a birthday party at her residence,” Swaroopa said. When asked whether she would eat at home, Sreeja told her mother, “I will eat and sleep early”.