Nikhila Henry is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Hyderabad. With a career spanni... Read More
The last conversation Sreeja Reddy Koya had with her mother, Swaroopa Reddy, back home in Telangana was that she would eat shortly, as there was a birthday party at her residence. The next call Swaroopa received was that her 23-year-old daughter, a student at the University of Massachusetts Boston in the US, had gone missing.
Sreeja, a native of Nalgonda district’s Kanagal mandal, was last seen around 9.45 p.m. on November 2 near her residence in the Edison Green area of Dorchester, Boston.
Speaking to The Indian Express, her mother recalled their last conversation. “When she called me on November 2, she asked if I had eaten. I asked her if she had dinner. I could hear a lot of noise in the background, and she told me that there was a birthday party at her residence,” Swaroopa said. When asked whether she would eat at home, Sreeja told her mother, “I will eat and sleep early”.
Sreeja’s friends told Swaroopa that she did not return after stepping out of her residence for a walk on the night of November 2. “We were surprised that she went for a walk at night. She is usually careful,” Swaroopa said.
After she left the apartment, Sreeja was reportedly seen walking barefoot by patrolling police officers.
The Boston Police Department issued a missing person alert on November 4. “The Boston Police Department is actively working to locate Sreeja Koya and urges anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to call 911 or contact District C-11 (Dorchester) Detectives at (617) 343-433,” a police statement read.
Sreeja’s last known location, as per her mobile phone, was in the vicinity of Carson Beach or Harbor Point, the police said in their statement.
Sreeja’s father, Yadagiri Reddy Koya, a farmer, said it was his dream to see his daughter do well in studies. “She did her BCom in Hyderabad and moved to the US for her MS in Finance,” he told The Indian Express.
Swaroopa said Sreeja was home in August. “She went to the US a year ago. She came home after a year in August and seemed absolutely normal and happy,” she recalled. “Had we thought anything was wrong, we wouldn’t have sent her back to the US,” her mother said, in between tears.
On Thursday, expressing concern over her disappearance, Telangana State Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy urged the Consulate General of India in Boston, the External Affairs Ministry and the Boston Police Department to help trace her.