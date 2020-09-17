Three men, including RX-100 film producer, drove Telugu actor to end life: Police

Sravani Kondapalli died on Tuesday in Hyderabad. (Photo: sravani_actor/Instagram)

A TV actor, a realtor, and a Tollywood producer are behind bars in connection with the death of TV actor Sravani Kondapalli in Hyderabad. The 26-year-old ended her life on September 8, allegedly due to the harassment of the three accused, who have been charged with abetment to suicide.

While TV actor Ambati Devaraja Reddy (24) and realtor Mangamuthula Sai Krishna Reddy(28) were arrested by SR Nagar police earlier this week, Tollywood producer Gummakonda Ashok Reddy surrendered before the police on Wednesday. All three have been remanded to judicial custody.

Sravani, a native of Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh, came to Hyderabad eight years ago to act in TV serials. Eventually, she landed meaty roles in popular serials such as “Manasu Mamatha” and “Mounaragam”. On the evening of September 8, Sravani went to shower and did not return even after an hour. Her family members in the next room grew suspicious and broke the door open to find her unconscious. Doctors at a corporate hospital declared her “brought dead”. In her last phone conversation with Devaraja Reddy, police said, Sravani accused the three of driving her to suicide.

Joint Commissioner of Police AR Srinivas told the press that all three accused were in a relationship with the deceased at different points in time and each had promised to marry her. They continued to harass her over her other relationships, he said.

Sravani met Sai Krishna in 2015 and they were in a relationship for three years before parting ways. Sai Krishna was also acquainted with her family members and had supported them financially, police said. In 2017, Sravani acted in the film ‘Prematha Karthik’ produced by Ashok Reddy. During this period, police say, she was in a relationship with him. Ashok Reddy, who went on to produce hit film RX-100, remained in touch with her family after their break-up, police said.

In August 2019, she met Devaraja Reddy on TikTok. As Devaraja was an aspiring actor, both of them met in Kakinada and shot several TikTok videos which later went viral on the video-sharing platform. According to a police press note, Devaraja Reddy came to Hyderabad in November to audition for a serial and stayed with Sravani and her family for nine days. It was then that he came across Sai Krishna Reddy and Ashok Reddy on Sravani’s phone and started suspecting her. He began avoiding her and things between the two soured to the extent that both their families filed cases against each other in June 2020, added the police note.

However, police claimed Sravani tried to patch up with Devaraja Reddy. “Upon finding out the same, Ashok Reddy, Sai Krishna Reddy and family members of the deceased harassed the deceased physically and mentally,” according to the press note.

A day before she died by suicide, Sravani met with Devaraja Reddy. “While they were about to leave the hotel after dinner around 10.30 pm, Sai Krishna Reddy came and tried to attack Devaraja Reddy. But Sravani intervened, Sai Krishna Reddy slapped Sravani and forcibly took her in an auto to her house,” the police said.

Around 6 pm on September 8, she spoke with Devaraja Reddy and said she was ending her life due to the harassment of Devaraja Reddy, Sai Krishna Reddy, and Ashok Reddy, the police added.

A police officer investigating the case told indianexpress.com that Sravani’s parents alleged that Devaraja Reddy has been harassing her. “Parents say she wanted to marry Sai Krishna Reddy and not Devaraja Reddy. A day before she died, Sai Krishna had tried to attack Devaraja. Whereas Ashok Reddy was also harassing her by laying down conditions and restrictions on her freedom. Due to the torture from everyone, she decided to end her life,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd