Special officer to protect Hyderabad lakes, oversee beautification works

The Telangana government has decided to appoint a special commissioner under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation for the protection and rejuvenation of water bodies in the city.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao announced the decision on Monday and stated that the onus of rejuvenating and developing the 185 lakes and other water bodies in Greater Hyderabad would be on the new officer.

“A series of works pertaining to beautification, development, and protection of lakes have been taken up by the State government. With the appointment of the Special Commissioner, these works will pick up the pace,” the Minister said.

The Special Commissioner will also coordinate with the MA&UD, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board, Revenue Department, and State Pollution Control Board and execute developmental works. Sewage Management, installation of new Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs), diverting the treated water, marking Full Tank Level (FTL) of lakes, protecting water used for agriculture, strengthening of weirs of water bodies, and increasing the green cover around lakes would be the other responsibilities of the Special Commissioner, he said during a review meeting.

According to GHMC, the existing Lake Protection Committees and Lake Protection Force would work under the Special Commissioner.