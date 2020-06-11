Southwest Monsoon arrives in Telangana: IMD Hyderabad

People wade through a waterlogged street during heavy rain, at Mahboob Mansion Market road in Hyderabad. (PTI/File) People wade through a waterlogged street during heavy rain, at Mahboob Mansion Market road in Hyderabad. (PTI/File)

The southwest monsoon officially arrived in Telangana Thursday morning and will cover the state in the next 24 hours, announced the Hyderabad Center of India Meteorological Department.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Dr. K Nagaratna, i/c Director in-charge, said the southwest monsoon has made an onset over Telangana Thursday morning, adding that it covered up to Nizamabad, Ramagundem and Peddapalli districts in the north. Two or three districts that are left as of today will be covered by Friday, she said.

The state will record bountiful rainfall starting Thursday. “One or two places will receive extremely heavy rainfall of above 20 cm, whereas a few places will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall between 7 cm and 20 cm. The rest of the state will receive light to moderate rainfall in the next two days,” she added.

The Hyderabad Center of India Meteorological Department had on Wednesday predicted a very likely occurrence of light to moderate rain or thundershowers at a few places over Telangana till June 15 and also issued a warning for “isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall” for three days starting Thursday.

Parts of the State including the capital city of Hyderabad has been witnessing light to moderate showers since Tuesday evening, resulting in a considerable drop in temperatures. These rains also brought with them a lot of woes as isolated incidents of tree fall, wall collapse, power outages, and inundation of low lying areas were reported through Wednesday evening.

A farmer holds a plough for tilling a field ahead of Monsoon’s arrival, amid ongoing A farmer holds a plough for tilling a field ahead of Monsoon’s arrival, amid ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, on the outskirts of Hyderabad, Thursday, June 4, 2020. (PTI)

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), which manages hundreds of automated rain gauge stations at Mandal level across the State, Bhongir town in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district received the highest maximum rainfall of 19 cm as of 8.30 am Thursday. Over a dozen mandals across the districts of Mulugu, Mahabubabad, Warangal Urban, Adilabad, Khammam, and Jangaon, etc, have recorded rainfall of over 10 cm overnight. In the areas under Greater Hyderabad, a maximum of 9 cm rainfall at Abdullapurmet was recorded as the highest downpour overnight, according to TSDPS. The IMD had categorized these intermittent downpours as pre-monsoon showers.

The weather bulletin on Wednesday said that the southwest monsoon has advanced into the remaining parts of Tamil Nadu, some more parts of west-central & north Bay of Bengal and some parts of Tripura & Mizoram. Conditions are now becoming favorable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into parts of Telangana, parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema in Andhra Pradesh, parts of Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Goa in next 48 hours.

“A low-pressure area persists over the west-central Bay of Bengal and the adjoining areas, moving towards coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana districts. The wind direction has changed last night and south-westerly winds have entered the State,” added Dr. Nagaratna.

The maximum temperatures across the State are likely to hover around 35 to 37 degrees Celsius.

