Soon, a political party for internal and international migrants

The Telangana Gulf Workers’ Association, the Emigrants Welfare Forum and the Pravasi Mitra Labour Union have together announced Monday that they will float a national political party for the welfare of internal and international migrants. Efforts are underway to form a National Network for Migrant Workers and National Federation for Migrant Workers by bringing together social organisations and trade unions, respectively, which will act as a guiding force for the political party at the national level, they said.

Addressing the media, Nangi Devender Reddy, president of the Telangana Gulf Workers Association, said they held consultations with representatives of different states in Delhi recently. “Forty-five crore migrants walked back home during the Covid-induced lockdown, 88 lakh Indians are currently toiling for a livelihood in the Gulf countries, inward remittances from the Gulf are the highest, yet no government is ready to address our concerns. We are announcing a national platform with an agenda of education, employment, empowerment of Gulf workers, white-collar employees, returnees and overseas students,” he said.

Consultations will begin at the grassroots-level in 100 districts across 13 states in the country in the coming days to prepare the ground before registering the proposed political party, said Mandha Bheem Reddy, president of the Emigrants Welfare Forum. He added that the party will field a candidate, who will be someone who has returned from the Gulf, in the upcoming bypolls in Telangana’s Huzurabad Assembly constituency.

“We are ready to challenge the politics of money and muscle power. Our two non-political arms will continue to agitate for our demands. They will guide and support the political arm. As politics is what decides our future, we are ready to decide our politics now,” he added. Devender Reddy and Bheem Reddy had on Monday announced their resignations from the BJP and the Congress, respectively.

According to Swadesh Parkipandla, president of the Pravasi Mitra Labour Union, 24 voluntary associations for the welfare of Gulf workers and returnees have agreed to be part of the new political party. As a roadmap for registration of the party, a National Network for Migrant Workers and a National Federation of Migrant Workers will be conceived by regrouping existing support organisations. Those who are in favour of taking up a political fight against mainstream political parties will be part of the new political party while others will continue to support it.