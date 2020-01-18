Snag hits Hyderabad’s red line metro, services briefly disrupted

The train services were restored at 12:20 p.m in both up and down lines. (File Photo) The train services were restored at 12:20 p.m in both up and down lines. (File Photo)

Train services on Hyderabad Metro’s red line were briefly disrupted on Saturday afternoon due to a technical snag. Passengers were deboarded at Panjagutta metro station and the metro had to be coupled with the following train and pushed to a nearby pocket track.

In a statement, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) Managing Director NVS Reddy said a train travelling from LB Nagar to Miyapur developed a technical problem at Panjagutta at 12.02 pm. “Passengers were deboarded at Panjagutta & the failed train was coupled with the following train & was pushed into the nearby pocket track which is in between Panjagutta & Irrum Manzil.”

The train services were restored at 12:20 p.m in both up and down lines.

“Considering the crowd at Ameerpet (towards Miyapur), an extra train was introduced from Ameerpet & the crowd was cleared. Train operations are normal after 12.20 pm, as per the Control Centre information of L&T,” the statement said.

