Follow Us:
Saturday, January 18, 2020

Snag hits Hyderabad’s red line metro, services briefly disrupted

Passengers were deboarded at Panjagutta metro station and the metro had to be coupled with the following train and pushed to a nearby pocket track.

By: Express Web Desk | Hyderabad | Published: January 18, 2020 3:17:38 pm
Hyderabad metro, hyderabad metro services disrupted, Hyderabad metro news, Hyderabad metro red line, Hyderabad metro technical snag, hyderabad news The train services were restored at 12:20 p.m in both up and down lines. (File Photo)

Train services on Hyderabad Metro’s red line were briefly disrupted on Saturday afternoon due to a technical snag. Passengers were deboarded at Panjagutta metro station and the metro had to be coupled with the following train and pushed to a nearby pocket track.

In a statement, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) Managing Director NVS Reddy said a train travelling from LB Nagar to Miyapur developed a technical problem at Panjagutta at 12.02 pm. “Passengers were deboarded at Panjagutta & the failed train was coupled with the following train & was pushed into the nearby pocket track which is in between Panjagutta & Irrum Manzil.”

The train services were restored at 12:20 p.m in both up and down lines.

“Considering the crowd at Ameerpet (towards Miyapur), an extra train was introduced from Ameerpet & the crowd was cleared. Train operations are normal after 12.20 pm, as per the Control Centre information of L&T,” the statement said.

For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 18: Latest News

Advertisement