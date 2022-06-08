Sixth accused in Hyderabad gangrape case arrested

Hyderabad Police Commissioner C V Anand today said that they have identified a sixth accused in the gang rape of a 17-year-old woman on May 28 evening. Anand said that the sixth accused is a Child in Conflict with Law but was not involved in the actual rape of victim but was present near the scene of the crime. “This juvenile was not involved in the actual rape of the woman. He did not sexually penetrate but was present in the vehicle. He later exited the vehicle before the woman was raped,’’ Anand said. The CP said that this juvenile was not present in the Toyota Innova vehicle in which the gang rape occurred but he was found to have travelled with the victim in the red Mercedes Benz from the Amnesia pub at jubilee Hills till the nearby bakery.

Police said that the 17-year-old victim and 4-5 youths got into a red Mercedes Benz outside the Amnesia Pub at Jubilee Hills on May 28 evening, they all got out at a nearby bakery after which the driver of the Benz refused to go any further. This driver is now identified as the sixth accused. At the bakery, they all got into a Toyota Innova which followed them from the pub and which was driven by one of the accused, an 18-year-old. “Although he did not actually sexually penetrate the victim, he was part of the crime,’’ he said. Anand said that they have determined that the gang rape occurred in the vehicle in a deserted lane near Jubilee Hills road number 44. He said that

DCP Davis said that the group did not drive far to any isolated place but parked the Innova in a deserted lane near the bakery and the crime was committed inside the stationary vehicle. Meanwhile, BJP leader and Dubbaka MLA M Raghunandan Rao was Tuesday booked for allegedly revealing the identity of the Jubilee Hills gangrape survivor. The FIR against Rao was lodged at the Abid Road police station over a lawyer’s complaint. It states the MLA “released photographs and videos related to the incident to the media that revealed the minor victim’s identity… (leading to) character assassination of the victim and… may have caused the minor victim colossal distress.’’