Thursday, May 12, 2022
Situation in Sri Lanka akin to Andhra Pradesh, says Chandrababu Naidu

The Telugu Desam Party chief warned of serious consequences if the YSRCP government continued to “suppress the people by misusing the police force”.

Written by Sreenivas Janyala | Hyderabad |
May 12, 2022 9:17:15 pm
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, at Nirvachan Sadan in New Delhi. (Express archives)

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday compared the situation in Sri Lanka with Andhra Pradesh, drawing a rebuke from the government.

Naidu warned of serious consequences if the YSRCP government continued to “suppress the people by misusing the police force”.

Addressing public rallies in Kuppam Assembly constituency that he represents, Naidu said: “Sri Lanka rulers took huge loans and looted the country. The island nation became bankrupt. When people questioned, the police and the army were used against them. When the citizens revolted, both the army and police were helpless. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, too, is crossing all limits in order to suppress dissent against his oppressive regime.”

Also read |Chandrababu Naidu booked in yet another criminal case

Reacting to the TDP chief’s statements, Social Welfare Minister Meruga Nagarjuna called it a “malicious propaganda”. “Naidu wants dilatation of welfare schemes for weaker sections and the downtrodden. Sri Lanka faces a huge financial crisis, but AP does not. TDP has mala fide intentions behind comparing the state with Sri Lanka, aimed at creating panic among the public,” he said.

“This Chief Minister has no right to ask for another chance to rule. The Pulivendula (CM’s constituency) gangs went to the extent of threatening to throw bombs at the CBI officials if they continued their probe into the murder of CM’s uncle Y S Vivekananda Reddy,’’ Naidu alleged. “Everybody knows who tried to change ‘axe attack’ into ‘heart attack’ in the murder case. The CBI had to file a case as the useless AP Police could not restrain the goondas,’’ he alleged.

The TDP chief addressed road shows at Singalapalli, Pogurupalli and other places in the constituency.

The TDP chief received representations from the staff and students of Dravidian University, alleging illegal quarrying on the university land. Proper food and other facilities were not being ensured to the students, a representation from students said.

