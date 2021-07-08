Jagan Mohan Reddy’s sister Sharmila to launch YSR Telangana party today

Y S Sharmila Reddy, daughter of late Y S Rajashekara Reddy and sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, will officially launch her political party in Hyderabad today. Sharmila who is foraying into active politics by promising to bring back ‘rajanna rajyam‘, a reference to her father’s governance, chose the late chief minister’s birth anniversary to launch her YSR Telangana Party.

After paying tributes to late YSR in Idupulapaya in Andhra Pradesh, Sharmila, her mother Vijayamma, and other party leaders are expected to reach Begumpet airport in Hyderabad by noon.

The party members have arranged for a huge roadshow from the airport to a private convention center in Jubilee Hills. As per the party’s programme schedule, they will stop by and garland YSR’s statue at Panjagutta. Later, Sharmila will release the party’s flag and speak about the political agenda at 4 pm.

Sharmila had first hinted at her political plunge during a meeting with loyalists of her late father in February 2021. At the time, she said Telangana is in dire need of welfare and developmental programmes akin to her father’s time. It was during a public meeting in Khammam in April 2021 that she announced her decision to start a political party in Telangana. The name of the party was announced subsequently in June.

A TRS minister recently went to the extent of calling the late YSR a ‘water thief’ and his son, Jagan, a bigger thief. Sharmila on Thursday is expected to clarify her stand on various disputes concerning the two states.

Sharmila is entering the political landscape of Telangana when the two Telugu states are warring over Telangana’s hydropower generation and Andhra Pradesh’s new Lift Irrigation project.