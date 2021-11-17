Shah visits Andhra, rules out alliance with TDP

RULING OUT an alliance with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Andhra Pradesh, Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday told BJP leaders in the state to work aggressively in the state to come to power on their own.

Shah pointed out that state’s leaders, including state chief Somu Veeraju and national executive committee member Kanna Lakshminarayana, were not active in taking up people-related issues. He was also displeased that the party did not extend support to Amravati farmers sitting on protest since last year when the government decided to form three capitals instead of developing Amaravati.

Lakshminarayana later said of Shah, “He said the TDP’s days were over and that the BJP should do the groundwork to take over. He said the party should start working at the grassroot level so that by the next election, it is in a position to form the government on its own without anyone’s support.”