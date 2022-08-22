scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 21, 2022

Shah targets KCR: Despite help from Centre, Telangana in debt

The BJP turned the public meeting into a huge show of strength, a day after Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao held a public meeting at the same place.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with actor Junior NTR in Hyderabad on Sunday. (PTI Photo)

TELANGANA HAS plunged into a debt trap despite the Centre giving it more then Rs 2 lakh crore, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday as he targeted the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led government in the state, calling it anti-farmer.

Addressing a public meeting at Munugode, about 85 km from here, where a by-poll is scheduled to be held later, Shah alleged that the TRS government is committing a sin by keeping the farmers away from the PM Fasal Bhima Yojana and assured that if the BJP is voted to power in the next Assembly elections, it will ensure that every grain of paddy will be procured from farmers.

Also Read |Forming Telangana government next year will be our gift to PM Modi: K Laxman

“Despite over Rs 2 lakh crore help from Modi’s government, Telangana has plunged into debt. I promise that if Raj Gopal Reddy wins and the BJP is voted to power [in the next elections], Telangana will also be developed like any other state in the country,” Shah said. He was referring to K Raj Gopal Reddy, who resigned as the Congress MLA from Munugode and the quit the party on August 2. On Sunday, he was formally inducted into the BJP by Shah at the public meeting.

The BJP turned the public meeting into a huge show of strength, a day after Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao held a public meeting at the same place.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Freedom’s questionsPremium
Freedom’s questions
If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highwayPremium
If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway
Movie halls, popcorn & The EndPremium
Movie halls, popcorn & The End
Tavleen Singh writes: Why I felt ashamed as an Indian last weekPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: Why I felt ashamed as an Indian last week

Reacting to allegations made by the TRS, Shah said the Modi government had reduced prices of petrol twice but the Telangana government did not reduce VAT on petrol due to which the prices continue to remain high in the state.

Read in Explained |Explained: How Telangana became a separate state

He also accused the Chief Minister Rao of being afraid of the AIMIM. “TRS promised to celebrate Telangana Liberation Day in September but KCR did not fulfil this promise out of fear of AIMIM,’’ he said. “Today, Raj Gopal Reddy’s joining the BJP is the beginning of the end of KCR.”

After the meeting, Shah drove to a top hotel where he met several prominent people, including Tollywood actor Junior NTR, who starred in the latest blockbuster RRR. Incidentally, the actor is the grandson of TDP founder N T Rama Rao. He was invited by BJP leaders for a dinner meeting with Shah.

Advertisement

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Junior NTR campaigned for the TDP during the 2009 general elections but has stayed away from active politics. Since 2009, he has not been seen in public with TDP leaders or leaders of other parties. While his father Nandamuri Harikrishna was a TDP Rajya Sabha member from 2008 to 2013, his uncle and actor Nandamuri Balakrishna is a TDP MLA from Andhra Pradesh. The TDP was earlier a BJP ally, but ahead of the 2019 Assembly and parliamentary elections the Chandrababu Naidu-led party pulled out of the NDA.

More from Hyderabad

(With PTI inputs)

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 22-08-2022 at 01:22:47 am
Next Story

No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menu

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Noida: Woman seen misbehaving with security guard in viral video, arrested

2

To OTT or not to OTT: Aamir Khan says wait for six months, but other stakeholders differ

3

Alia Bhatt reveals she was paid Rs 15 lakh for SOTY, said she handed cheque to mom Soni Razdan: 'Till date, my mother handles my money'

4

Ex Lok Sabha member Haribhau Rathod set to join AAP

5

RRR star Jr NTR to meet Amit Shah over dinner today

Featured Stories

Freedom’s questions
Freedom’s questions
Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise the Opposition
Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise the Opposition
Explained: Who is Alexander Dugin, a prominent backer of Putin's Ukraine ...
Explained: Who is Alexander Dugin, a prominent backer of Putin's Ukraine ...
Explained: What are ‘forever chemicals’ that are contaminating rainwater ...
Explained: What are ‘forever chemicals’ that are contaminating rainwater ...
Newsmaker | Khattar govt’s in-house critic, Devender Singh Babli again ta...
Newsmaker | Khattar govt’s in-house critic, Devender Singh Babli again ta...
Who's afraid of Bhim Army? Chandrashekhar Azad again turned back from a R...
Who's afraid of Bhim Army? Chandrashekhar Azad again turned back from a R...
India in advanced stage of talks with US for procuring predator drones

India in advanced stage of talks with US for procuring predator drones

Heavy rain in Himachal: Death toll rises to 27

Heavy rain in Himachal: Death toll rises to 27

Woman seen misbehaving with security guard in viral video
Noida

Woman seen misbehaving with security guard in viral video

India celebrated I-Day but freedom's questions follow us

India celebrated I-Day but freedom's questions follow us

Premium
Singapore will decriminalise sex between men, says PM

Singapore will decriminalise sex between men, says PM

Bench Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, says Wayne Rooney
Manchester United vs Liverpool

Bench Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, says Wayne Rooney

Who is Alexander Dugin, backer of Putin's Ukraine war whose daughter was killed in a car blast?
Explained

Who is Alexander Dugin, backer of Putin's Ukraine war whose daughter was killed in a car blast?

If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway

If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 21: Latest News
Advertisement