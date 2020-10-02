Serosurvey reveals Covid-19 spreading at slow pace in Telangana

A staff member checks the body temperature of a commuter preparing to board the metro at a station in Hyderabad. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

The second round of serosurvey to monitor the transmission of novel coronavirus infection in Telangana was conducted by the ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition(NIN), and has concluded that “the spread of disease is occurring at a slow pace in the state, which could be because of appropriate measures.”

The study was conducted in districts of Jangaon, Nalgonda, and Kamareddy. Follow coronavirus situation in Telangana/Andhra Pradesh

It revealed that 83 persons out of 454 persons tested positive (SARS Cov 2 IgG antibodies) in Jangaon, which is about 18.2 percent of the total samples, as compared to just 0.5 percent during the first round of survey conducted in May 2020.

Also Read | Telangana: Cases dipping, govt asks people to return to daily lives ensuring caution

Similarly, in Nalgonda, 47 persons out of 422 persons tested positive. Here, the positivity ratio was 11.1 per cent compared to 0.25 per cent recorded earlier in May 2020.

In Kamareddy district, 30 persons (ie; 0.9 percent) of the total 433 persons tested positive for SARS-Cov-2 IgG antibodies as against 0.25 percent recorded in the first round.

The first survey was conducted in the same three districts of the state. The second round of the serosurvey was carried out on August 26 and August 27, 2020, in the same districts and same villages.

From Explained | The updated Covid-19 quarantine rules for Indian states

As per the ICMR guidelines, 10 villages or wards were selected in each district and from each selected village or ward, about 16 households were selected randomly for the study. All those who are above the age of 10 from these selected households were covered for the survey. The total subjects covered were 1309.

The NIN has suggested that many people are still susceptible to the infection. Hence all appropriate personal protection measures like wearing the mask, personal hygiene, and social distancing may be continued.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd