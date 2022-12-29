Senior TDP leaders endorse Naidu son’s rise through yatra

Senior TDP leaders on Wednesday endorsed the decision for N Lokesh Naidu, son of party chief Chandrababu Naidu, to start a padayatra — ‘Yuva Galam’ (Youth Voice) — on January 27 and claimed that this would be a game-changer in dislodging the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the state. Lokesh, 39, is TDP national general secretary.

Party leaders said that he will connect with the youth and come closer to the people through the padayatra. Lokesh will undertake a 4,000-km march for 400 days beginning January 27, 2023, they said in a statememt.