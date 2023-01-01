scorecardresearch
Senior IPS officer Anjani Kumar takes over as Telangana DGP

After taking charge as DGP, Kumar called on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragati Bhavan, the CM's camp office-cum-official residence.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao with the state's new DGP Anjani Kumar during a meeting, at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad, December 31, 2022. (PTI)

Senior IPS officer Anjani Kumar on Saturday took charge as the new DGP of Telangana following retirement of M Mahendar Reddy.

Kumar, an IPS officer of 1990 batch, has held several important posts, including Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, DG-ACB, Additional DGP (law and order) and Chief of Greyhounds, the famed anti-naxal force in the state.

After taking charge as DGP, Kumar called on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragati Bhavan, the CM’s camp office-cum-official residence, and the latter congratulated him.

Earlier in the day, a warm farewell parade was held for Reddy at the Telangana Police Academy here, a police release said.

Speaking on the occasion, Reddy said there were many apprehensions when Telangana was formed in 2014. They include rise in left-wing extremism and communal incidents.

However, these apprehensions were dispelled and Telangana is now taking giant strides in development under the visionary leadership of the Chief Minister, he said.

He recalled the many steps taken to provide quality police services to the people, especially the use of technology.

The Telangana government on December 29 posted Kumar as the in-charge Director General of Police of the State.

First published on: 01-01-2023 at 08:29 IST
