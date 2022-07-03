Senior doctors in Telangana call off strike over pending stipends after minister’s assurance

Senior resident doctors in Telangana who have been on strike for the last four days called it off Saturday evening following a written assurance from Health Minister T Harish Rao to meet their demands.

As many as 698 senior doctors, on compulsory one-year service following postgraduation, had been away from work from Wednesday over non-payment of stipends for three to seven months. They also wanted to consider three months of service rendered during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic to be included in the one-year compulsory service that started in November 2021 and be relieved from service by the end of July.

According to Telangana Senior Resident Doctors Association (TSRDA), the minister and the director of medical education Dr K Ramesh Reddy have agreed to pay the pending stipends to resident doctors within a week and also credit the unpaid stipend for May 2021 to the doctors as per their attendance records.

While most of them had not received the monthly stipend of Rs 80,500 for the last three to five months, many have not received it since they joined the service seven months ago. According to the doctors, none was paid for their service during the peak of the second wave of Covid in May 2021.

Also read | All work and no pay: Protesting Telangana senior resident doctors seek better treatment

“Regarding completion of senior residency, the DME assured that he would give 12 months valid senior residency certificate from the date of joining of senior residency,” read the statement, adding, “he also considered our view of being made eligible for regular recruitment for the role of assistant professors.”

Identifying the cause of delay in payments to be an age-old manual system of accounting salary bills, the minister directed the department officials to suspend the system and move online after procuring software.

“The government is making arrangements for a permanent solution without delays in payment of salaries to house surgeons, junior doctors, senior resident doctors, and staff in diet, sanitation departments as well as to outsourced staff in the health department. Till now, payments were made through a manual system and delays were noticed in scrutinising bills, approval from superiors and the government,” the minister had said in a statement. However, doctors decided to continue with the protest as this was not an immediate solution to their concerns.

With no response from the government even after three days of protests, the senior doctors had boycotted emergency duties across 28 hospitals on the occasion of National Doctors’ Day (July 1). The Telangana Junior Doctors Association (T-JUDA) had extended their firm support to senior doctors stating that the problem of delays in the disbursement of stipends to house surgeons, junior residents, senior residents, and super-speciality residents has existed since time immemorial.