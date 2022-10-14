scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 14, 2022

Hyderabad: Senior citizen, son hacked to death at home in Uppal

Police said that only the father and son were present at home in Hanuman Sai Nagar at the time of the assault.

The deceased were identified as G Narasimha Murthy, aged about 75 years, and his son Srinivas Murthy, about 40 years old. (Representational/File)

A man and his aged father were hacked to death at their home in Hyderabad’s Uppal by unidentified assailants in an early morning assault Friday. Police said the incident occurred around 5.30 am and that they were alerted by neighbours who claimed two unidentified assailants were behind the murder.

The deceased were identified as G Narasimha Murthy, aged about 75 years, and his son Srinivas Murthy, about 40 years old. Police said that only the father and son were present at home in Hanuman Sai Nagar at the time of the assault. Srinivas had recently returned from Malaysia, where he used to work, while his brothers live separate from their father, the police added.

“It is too early to say anything. We have information that two people entered the home and did it. We have to verify. We are working on it,” said Malkajgiri DCP K Rakshita Murthy. A case of murder is registered at Uppal police station and the forensics team has started looking for the clues.

A police officer investigating the case said that there are property disputes in the family and that differences between family members could have led to the murder. The police said that the bodies are being sent for post-mortem examination and the police are also looking for CCTV footage of the suspects, if any.

First published on: 14-10-2022 at 11:43:41 am
