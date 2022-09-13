scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

Secunderabad: Eight people killed after fire breaks out in electric bike showroom; FIR filed against building owner

Of the 25 people who were trapped in the building, around 15 managed to escape, two of whom had jumped out of a window. Fire officials rescued 10 people who were trapped and recovered three bodies, Fire department DG SK Jain told the reporters.

Initial inquiries found that the fire started from the cellar where 40 electric bikes were parked. (Express Photo)

At least eight persons were killed in a major fire that broke out in a building in Secunderabad late Monday night, police said. The deceased, who were boarders of a lodge that operated from the building, died of asphyxiation.

Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Home minister Md Mahmood Ali visited the site at night. They said an inquiry has been initiated to find out the cause of the accident. Yadav said that a short circuit could have caused the fire and the fire spread rapidly upwards into the lodge, trapping the guests.

Y Nageshwar Rao, SHO, market police station told indianexpress.com that police have registered an FIR against the building owner who also owns an electric bike showroom on the ground floor and the lodge above. “The lodge had 25 customers on four floors at the time of the fire accident and they had only one exit. They were trapped inside. We have registered an FIR against Rajender Singh Bagga and his two sons. The investigation is on,” said the SHO.

Around 40 plus electric bikes were in the cellar of the building. (Express Photo)

Initial inquiries found that the fire started from the cellar where 40 electric bikes were parked. Police suspect these bikes were kept on charging mode in the evening, possibly leading to fire.

A fire emergency call was received at 9.37 pm and two fire tenders were deployed. Fire department officials said that at least 25 people were trapped in the building and thick smoke was seen emanating from the cellar. According to officials, the water sprinklers in the building did not switch on — a factor that is now being investigated.

Of the 25 people who were trapped in the building, around 15 managed to escape, two of whom had jumped out of a window. Firemen rescued at least six others using ladders and two persons who suffered smoke inhalation have been admitted to a local hospital. Some of the deceased are from Chennai, New Delhi, Kolkata, and Vijayawada.

With inputs from ENS

First published on: 13-09-2022 at 08:03:35 am
