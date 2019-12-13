In a first, Secunderabad Railway Station offers water made from thin air at Rs 5/litre

The South Central Railways (SCR) installed an ‘Atmospheric Water Generator’ kiosk on Thursday. (Photo: SCR) The South Central Railways (SCR) installed an ‘Atmospheric Water Generator’ kiosk on Thursday. (Photo: SCR)

Drinking water directly harvested from the air is being offered to passengers at platform number 1 of Secunderabad Railway Station. A one-litre bottle is Rs 8, while the same quantity without the bottle is priced at Rs 5.

The South Central Railways (SCR) installed an ‘Atmospheric Water Generator’ kiosk on Thursday.

This kiosk was installed as part of the Green Initiatives and Water Conservation measures adopted by the SCR. This technology is developed under “Make in India” by Maithri Aquatech, and is named Meghdoot.

The kiosk produces around 1,000 litres per day. The storage tank is of food-grade material (stainless steel) which allows the water to remain fresh for several days, an official released stated. The system has been approved by the Jal Shakti Ministry as safe and healthy.

A one-litre bottle is Rs 8, while the same quantity without the bottle is priced at Rs 5. (Photo: SCR) A one-litre bottle is Rs 8, while the same quantity without the bottle is priced at Rs 5. (Photo: SCR)

SCR officials said the kiosks are environmental-friendly as there is no dependency on any water resource. It doesn’t generate any waster either, and works in all weather conditions. The machine produces less noise and temperature and humidity levels are also displayed, said officials.

How Meghdoot works:

# In this system, instead of using regular water for filtration and consumption, water is directly harvested from the air through a series of steps.

# Air flows into the machine through a system which filters out contaminants present in the moisture-laden air.

# The filtered air passes through a cooling chamber wherein the air is condensed. The condensed air is converted into water and drops into a storage tank provided for the purpose.

# The water passes through multiple-levels of filteration which removes odour and any other impurities and then it passes through an Ultra Violet ray (UV) system.

# Essential minerals are added to the filtered water before it is ready for consumption.

For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd