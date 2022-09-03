Secunderabad: Couple injured after massive explosion at home; cops puzzled by cause of blast

A mysterious explosion in a house on the first floor of a building in Ramgopalpet in Secunderabad Saturday morning has left the police baffled. The massive explosion left the house with no walls and other parts of the building damaged. A couple living in the house was seriously injured and shifted to a local hospital. CCTV visuals showed the moment of the blast, and people living nearby running in fear.

The police recovered an LPG cylinder which was intact. There were no other explosives in the house.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Zone) M Rajesh Chandra said an inquiry was underway.