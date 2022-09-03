scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 03, 2022

Secunderabad: Couple injured after massive explosion at home; cops puzzled by cause of blast

CCTV visuals showed the moment of the blast in Secunderabad, and people living nearby running in fear.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Zone) M Rajesh Chandra said an inquiry was underway.

A mysterious explosion in a house on the first floor of a building in Ramgopalpet in Secunderabad Saturday morning has left the police baffled. The massive explosion left the house with no walls and other parts of the building damaged. A couple living in the house was seriously injured and shifted to a local hospital. CCTV visuals showed the moment of the blast, and people living nearby running in fear.

The police recovered an LPG cylinder which was intact. There were no other explosives in the house.

More from Hyderabad

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Zone) M Rajesh Chandra said an inquiry was underway.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The beauty of Hardik Pandya: When bold and bizarre is actually brilliantPremium
The beauty of Hardik Pandya: When bold and bizarre is actually brilliant
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, son of IAF officer, has persona...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, son of IAF officer, has persona...
Polio to Covid-19: What accounts for India’s vaccination success st...Premium
Polio to Covid-19: What accounts for India’s vaccination success st...
A teacher’s wish for schooling this Teachers’ DayPremium
A teacher’s wish for schooling this Teachers’ Day

First published on: 03-09-2022 at 01:21:40 pm
Next Story

Can tea bags cause cancer? Here’s what experts say

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Five of JD(U)’s six MLAs in Manipur join BJP; party decision awaited

Five of JD(U)’s six MLAs in Manipur join BJP; party decision awaited

Brainwashed into becoming No.1: Serena Williams' coach traces her journey

Brainwashed into becoming No.1: Serena Williams' coach traces her journey

Vikrant sails, push for 3rd aircraft carrier now

Vikrant sails, push for 3rd aircraft carrier now

Premium
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey among 9 booked for forcing entry into ATC

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey among 9 booked for forcing entry into ATC

Polio to Covid-19: What accounts for India's vaccination success story?

Polio to Covid-19: What accounts for India's vaccination success story?

Premium
Career bureaucrat to Rajya Sabha MP, why Jawhar Sircar has TMC riled

Career bureaucrat to Rajya Sabha MP, why Jawhar Sircar has TMC riled

‘Everybody feels the Congress has become weak’: GN Azad
Most Read

‘Everybody feels the Congress has become weak’: GN Azad

Premium
'Expanding minor's anus by hands, pouring liquid into it... prima facie no carnal intercourse': HC

'Expanding minor's anus by hands, pouring liquid into it... prima facie no carnal intercourse': HC

Study says onion lowers blood sugar, then why are so many Indians diabetic still?

Study says onion lowers blood sugar, then why are so many Indians diabetic still?

'Ananya and Shanaya were proud': Moms Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor
'Bollywood Wives' on Netflix

'Ananya and Shanaya were proud': Moms Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 03: Latest News
Advertisement