Secunderabad hotel blaze | Survivors narrate ordeal of escape: ‘Only by God’s grace…’

K K Keshavan still can’t believe it. “There was no way to escape,” he said, describing his miraculous escape at midnight as fire broke out below the multi-storey Ruby Pride Luxury Hotel in Secunderabad, killing eight of the 25 guests inside.

Keshavan’s room was on the hotel’s 4th floor. Minutes after flames engulfed the e-scooter showroom on the building’s ground floor, he said, thick, black smoke filled the hotel’s lobby area and his room as well. “There was no escape. So I broke the window and climbed down a drainage pipe. It was surreal,” he said.

Bruised all over and in a state of shock, the 27-year-old mechanical engineer who works with a Mumbai-based private company finally managed to reach the ground. He was then taken to the Yashoda Hospital where doctors treated him for inhaling smoke and, at 3am, discharged him.

“It is only by God’s grace that I am alive,” he said, a sense of gratitude filling him as he narrated how he managed to hold on. “As I was coming down, people who had gathered below encouraged me, gave me confidence. When I reached, they stood below and I stepped on their shoulders.”.

As they narrated their ordeal, the stories of the survivors had one common thread: there was no fire alarm. They said they did not even know the building was on fire until smoke had filled the entire building.

A fire department official, who spoke to The Indian Express on condition of anonymity, said the flames had in fact “never reached the hotel”. “Many (of the 8 dead) would have survived had they stayed in their rooms… Instead, they ran into the lobby and inhaled the carbon monoxide and suffocated to death…they all perished after inhaling smoke.”

As Keshavan was climbing down, in a room on the hotel’s third floor, Debashish Gupta from Kolkata was fighting his own battle to escape. He said he got to know of the fire after he heard cries and called the reception. Stuck inside the room, he said, he managed to stay alive by using towels to block the smoke coming in from the window.

Now recovering at the Apollo Hospital, Gupta said some people in the adjacent building trying to rescue him suggested he use a ladder to cross over, but he refused. “It was too risky, although I had even prepared myself to jump out of the window if it came to that,” he said.

Half an hour later, the police arrived and took Gupta and another man, who had rushed to the room in a semi-conscious state, to the terrace where a passage led them to another building. “Along the way, I saw four or five bodies on the floor,” he recalled.

For Manmohan Khanna, it was all a matter of chance. The fire started just minutes after Khanna, a local businessman, arrived at the hotel to drop off a friend, Rajesh Chabra, who had come from Surat.

“I was supposed to return home, but he insisted on having dinner, so we went to the terrace restaurant. We had just sat down when a waiter came running and said that there was a fire below,” he said.

Although both Khanna and Chabra managed to reach the adjacent building, the narrow escape left them shaken.

“It was God’s blessing, a providential escape,” Chabra said. “We found ourselves on the terrace and were able to walk away with our lives. Others were not so lucky.”