After stampede, Hyderabad Cricket Association booked for cheating, negligence

The Hyderabad police late Thursday evening filed a case against the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) for the chaos that led to a stampede outside the Secunderabad Gymkhana ground after police resorted to a baton charge to disperse the crowd that had queued up to buy tickets for the third T20I between India and Australia.

“A case is registered only against the HCA management for now. An investigation is on,” DCP (North) Chandana Deepti told indianexpress.com.

#IndiaVsAustralia #Hyderabad Offline tickets sold out, says HCA. Distribution of physical tickets for those who booked online resume at Secunderabad Gymkhana ground Friday morning. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/edWTuYxjNg — Rahul V Pisharody (@rahulvpisharody) September 23, 2022

Based on complaints from the injured people, the Begumpet police registered a case against the cricket association under sections 420 (cheating) and 337 (causing hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code. The complainants alleged cheating, black marketing and negligence, and mismanagement on part of HCA and demanded action.

The association had announced the sale of offline tickets for the third T20 International match between India versus Australia scheduled to be hosted at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal on September 25. In the stampede, over 20 cricket enthusiasts were injured and seven people, including two policemen, were admitted to a private hospital.

Over 10,000 people had gathered outside the gate of Gymkhana ground for ticket sales to begin and according to police, mismanagement by HCA and a sudden downpour led to the incident.

Tickets sold out: HCA

Meanwhile, the HCA in a communique late Thursday night informed that tickets for Sunday’s match have been sold out. It said: “You can only collect your physical tickets from the Gymkhana ground between 10 am and 5 pm from September 23 to 25.”

“Ensure you collect your physical tickets by showing the email confirmation received during online purchase, valid government-approved ID proof and submitting a photocopy of the same. In case you are collecting on someone else’s behalf an authority letter clearly stating the same with the photocopy of both the ID proofs will be mandatory,” it added.

The RGIC stadium in Uppal has a seating capacity of 55,000. The association had announced the sale of 34,000 tickets. HCA president Mohammed Azharuddin, who is facing allegations of mismanagement ahead of the cricket match, told the media on Thursday evening that he would share all details at a press conference on Friday.

In the wake of chaos and stampede at Gymkhana ground, Azharuddin had met with Telangana Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud. The minister has sought a report from HCA and also ordered an inquiry into the incident.