Secunderabad fire: Lone survivor says he jumped out of burning godown; victims’ kin ask, ‘Why us?’

Left desperate by a lack of livelihood for almost a year because of the Covid-19 lockdown, at least 15 workers from Bihar’s Saran district arrived in Secunderabad last year to work at a timber and scrap godown at reduced wages.

The workers were from poor, landless families, and had followed their relatives and friends to Hyderabad in search of work. Twelve of them had decided to stay in two rooms on the first floor of the godown in the Bhoiguda area to save money.

According to 23-year-old Prem Kumar who was the lone survivor, the warehouse’s owner, D Sampath, had provided them the rooms at the godown rent-free. The previous night, Kumar told the police, he and his colleagues had dinner at about 8 pm and called their families and friends. Then, they downed the shutter on the ground floor, closing the only way in and out of the warehouse, and went off to sleep.

In the early hours of Wednesday, Kumar woke up gasping for breath and felt the searing heat. The 23-year-old, who was in massive shock and could not remember the full names of his colleagues, told the police that he saved himself by jumping out of a small window on the first floor.

Fire officials said the rest of the workers failed to make their way to the ground floor exit amid the blaze that engulfed the warehouse, which was filled with combustible material such as scraps of plastic and metal, plastic cables, and electric wires. No fire-safety measures were in place, according to the police.

At Secunderabad’s Gandhi Hospital, relatives and friends stood together in shock, struggling to process that their kin, whom they had met a week earlier on Holi, were no more. People from the hometowns and villages of the victims also gathered at the hospital after hearing the news of the tragedy. Some of them pointed out how, in a cruel coincidence, the 11 lost their lives almost two years to the day when their livelihoods disappeared because of the nationwide lockdown imposed at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Among those present at the hospital was Sonu Kumar, 52, who seemed inconsolable after losing his 22-year-old nephew Pankaj Kumar in the fire. Pankaj, he said, was the only earner in his family, which lives in Purushottampur in Saran.

“His father and my brother Om Prakash Ram used to work in Punjab but returned home recently and stopped working. Pankaj came to work in Hyderabad five to six months ago. Apart from his parents, he is survived by his sister. I want to know why did this happen to this hardworking young man and others like him? We have seen so much death during Covid and survived, only for these people to die in such a horrible way. It is so painful to even think about,” he added.

Restaurant worker Ranglal Ram, meanwhile, lost both his brother-in-law Deepak Ram, 36, and 21-year-old nephew Bittu Kumar.

Deepak was from Sonepur in Saran, his nephew Jitender Ram told The Indian Express, and had been travelling to Hyderabad for the last 12 years. According to Jitender, Deepak is survived by his wife and two children.

“He was a very caring man. He helped a lot of youngsters like me to find work in Hyderabad. He guided several youngsters who were hesitant to travel out of the state in search of work and spoke often with those who made the journey to inquire about their well-being. We migrant workers lost a very kind and loving person today,” Jitender added.

Ranglal said Bittu was from Amnaur Aguan in Saran, and had been working at the godown since he first arrived from Bihar three years ago. Bittu’s father Vijay used to work in Hyderabad several years ago but did not return to the city after the lockdown was lifted.

The youngster’s family was planning to get him married this year, Ranglal said, adding, “Bittu was very respectful of elders. He was affectionate and loved very much by his family. His parents and sister are distraught.”