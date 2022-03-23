Secunderabad fire: With only narrow spiral staircase for entry and exit, workers were cornered, says DFO

At least 11 people were burnt alive in a massive fire at a timber godown at New Bhoiguda in Secunderabad early Wednesday morning. All the deceased were migrant workers from Bihar.

According to the Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department, an emergency call was received at the control room at 3.55 am from Bhoiguda about a fire mishap in a scrap godown, following which a fire tender that was stationed at nearby Gandhi hospital was deployed.

The fire was almost doused by 9.30 am with eight fire rescue teams pressed into service. Hyderabad District Fire Officer M Srinivas Reddy told indianexpress.com the recovered bodies were beyond recognition.

“All are from Bihar. They worked at the scrap godown and were given accommodation on the first floor of the building. The fire appears to have an electrical origin as per our preliminary examination. We will investigate further,” he said. The Gandhi Nagar police has registered a case against the scrap godown owner, who is presently admitted in hospital.

According to the DFO, the workers were unable to bring themselves out as the fire and smoke quickly engulfed the building. The premises, located about 200 metres away from the main road, is divided into two parts – a shed and a room with a first floor, where accommodation for the workers is provided.

“The shed with material such as cables, iron scrap, wooden scrap, card boxes, etc caught fire first and thick smoke emanated to the first floor. The only entry or exit for the workers was a narrow spiral staircase. Since they did not know how to get out, they holed up at a corner and were charred to death,” said the officer.

The officer added that the workers had died by the time firefighters managed to enter the godown. “We know the names and their ages, but the bodies are beyond recognition. Their families may need to do DNA testing to identify them,” he added.

When contacted, N Mohan Rao, SHO of Gandhinagar police, said the police has started an investigation into the incident.

Hon’ble Chief Minister directed the Chief Secretary Sri @SomeshKumarIAS to make arrangements for the repatriation of the mortal remains of the migrant labour to their respective native places. — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) March 23, 2022

Expressing shock over the incident, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to families of the deceased. One worker is undergoing treatment at a hospital.