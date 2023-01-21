Secunderabad fire draws Opposition flak against illegal buildings; 3 missing workers feared dead

Two days after a massive fire wrecked a multi-storeyed building on Minister’s Road, Secunderabad, authorities have identified three migrant workers who are missing and feared dead in the blaze. Meanwhile, the Opposition BJP and Congress have blamed the ruling dispensation for the disaster that they say could have been avoided had they acted strongly against illegal constructions.

The missing persons are identified as Gujarat natives Waseem, 32, Junaid, 24, and Zaheer, 22. According to fire officials, the three were last seen going into the basement to redeem as much stock as possible from the damage even as thick smoke plumes covered the place. Till now, no one has been able to enter the structure fearing that it may collapse anytime.

Special chief secretary for municipal administration and urban development Arvind Kumar has convened a high-level meeting Saturday to discuss “fire safety, fire audit and statutory compliances required to be complied with depending upon the nature of trade/storage & shall be insisted upon henceforth.”

Having a meeting on Jan 23 with @GHMCOnline, addl DG Fire services and Prl secy Home on fire safety, fire audit and statutory compliances required to be complied with depending upon the nature of trade / storage & shall be insisted upon henceforth https://t.co/P9dXoZtJ9H — Arvind Kumar (@arvindkumar_ias) January 20, 2023

This follows a statement from minister and local MLA Talasani Srinivas Yadav that the state government would act tough against 25,000 illegal buildings based on recommendations of a high-level committee. The government is also awaiting a report from experts from the National Institute of Technology, Warangal on the building that was gutted.

Visited the site of yesterday’s fire accident, in Ramgopalpet, Secunderabad. Spoke to the officials to enquire about the cause of the incident. Later interacted with the evacuees & neighbouring residents to ensure their wellbeing & safety. pic.twitter.com/PxQB6N6pQg — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) January 20, 2023

Union minister G Kishan Reddy blamed the state government for regularising illegal buildings to generate revenue. He asked the government to inspect buildings regularised already and take action against violators. Responding to Reddy, Yadav asked the Union minister to not politicise the incident and said no illegal building has been regularised so far.

On Friday, a fire department official said two basement floors of the building were completely gutted whereas slabs on the rear of the first, second and third floors have collapsed to the ground floor. The fifth and sixth floors are fully damaged but they were unoccupied.

A Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) official said the building had permission to construct only three floors, but three more were built later on. The fire erupted in the basement where large stocks of cloth material were stored. Prima facie, an electrical short circuit is believed to be the cause, even as a report from experts is awaited, officials said.

BJP leader and former vice-chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Marri Shashidhar Reddy recalled that the latest fire is the third such incident in the last 10 months in the constituency represented by minister Yadav. In March 2022, eleven migrant workers from Bihar were killed in a fire at a godown in a residential area in Bhoiguda. Eight people lost their lives after a fire broke out in the basement of an electric scooter showroom that housed a hotel on its top floors in Secunderabad in September 2022.

Stating that no lessons were learnt, Shashidhar Reddy said, “No one is aware of any report of detailed investigations after these two incidents, identification of shortcomings and recommendations of actions to be taken to prevent such incidents from recurring and also to deal with such situations in a more efficient manner.” Further, he added, “It is high time to realise that Disaster Management cannot be restricted to immediate rescue and response but has to include prevention, preparedness and mitigation in the pre-disaster phase and rehabilitation, recovery and reconstruction in the post-disaster phase.”

Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao blamed Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao for the alleged negligence of the GHMC and demanded compensation to the families of the victims. He visited the site of fire along with leaders Kodanda Reddy and Niranjan Reddy and found fault with corrupt officials for granting building permissions.

Ramgopalpet police have booked an FIR of fire accident against the owners of the Deccan Cooperation building, Radha Arcade. A statement from the police said they have sent two drone cameras into the building. “We collected and verified the recorded footage and found most of the ceiling is broken and has fallen, but no clues came into the light to trace the missing persons. Thus the efforts are continuing to collect the clues of missing persons in all possible ways.”

Ramana Rao, director of NIT Warangal, along with officials from the GHMC, police, electricity, and fire department inspected the site. He has suggested not using the building anymore. Based on expert opinion that the building may collapse at any time, police instructed people living in the neighbouring building to vacate their houses till further information.