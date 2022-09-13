Secunderabad fire: No NOC, commercial activity in building’s cellar main reason behind fire, says preliminary report

Investigating the cause of the fire that led to the loss of eight lives at a hotel near the Secunderabad Railway Station, the officials of the Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services (TSDRFS) Department identified some major violations on part of the building owner. The building does not have a fire NOC (no objection certificate) and was using the cellar for business purposes, which according to the officials, is the main cause of the fire and smoke.

The fire had started in the cellar where the owners had stored 37 electric scooters. While it is not yet clear if these bikes were kept in charging mode, possibly causing the fire by a short circuit, the officials have also recovered gas cylinders, EV batteries, and a diesel generator, apart from a few petrol bikes. It took three hours for the firemen to douse the fire. Seventeen persons, including 11 injured persons, were rescued.

CCTV footage of the fire and smoke in the cellar of a #Secunderabad hotel that killed eight persons Monday night. Apart from 37 electric bikes, 10 petrol bikes, police also recovered gas cylinders, electric batteries, and a diesel generator. @IndianExpress #Telangana #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/kjQSds1hhF — Rahul V Pisharody (@rahulvpisharody) September 13, 2022

The preliminary inquiry report revealed that the firefighting equipment installed in the building was not in a working condition and the building did not have an alternate emergency exit stairway. There was no smoke management or emergency lighting. The basement was being used for commercial purposes, and the only stairway was provided around the lift. Also, there is no open space or setbacks around the building.

According to Director General (TSDRFS) Sanjay Kumar Jain, operating the basement portion for the business purpose was the biggest violation of all. “The building owners never took a fire NOC from our department,” Jain told indianexpress.com. Further, he explained that the building is used for commercial and residential occupancy.

“Though lodges come under the category of residential occupancy, the ground floor was being used for commercial purposes. A fire NOC is required for commercial buildings of height more than 15 metre and residential buildings of height more than 18 metre. Since an electric vehicle showroom was functioning from the ground floor, the building comes under the commercial category and required a fire NOC. We found the height of the building is 17.5 metre and they should have taken a fire NOC,” the DG explained.

The police have registered a case against Rajender Singh Bagga and his sons Sumit Singh and Ranjit Singh, the owners of Ruby Motors and Ruby Luxury Pride Hotel, under Sections 304 (part II) (knowledge that death may be caused by an act), 324 (causing hurt by dangerous means) and Section 9 B of the Explosives Act, 1884. The investigation undertaken by SHO of the Market Police Station Y Nageswara Rao was handed over to Assistant Commissioner of Police (Mahankali division) B Ramesh.

ACP Ramesh said forensic experts are expected to submit their report in a couple of days. After a CCTV footage of the cellar of the building emerged, the police explained that the fire appears to have originated from the electric bikes. “The smoke from electric bikes can be seen first and minutes later, sparks and flames can be seen on the petrol bikes parked nearby. We have learnt that the owners were also dealing in second-hand bikes and around 10 petrol bikes were also parked in the cellar,” the ACP told indianexpress.com.

When contacted, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North Zone) Chandana Deepti said the building owners are being questioned by the police and will be arrested. “It looks like a small blast. We will conclude after receiving the reports from the electricity and forensic experts. We are gathering details and permissions,” the DCP said.