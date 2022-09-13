scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

Secunderabad fire: No NOC, commercial activity in building’s cellar main reason behind fire, says preliminary report

The fire had started in the cellar where the owners had stored 37 electric scooters.

It took three hours for the firemen to douse the fire. Seventeen persons, including 11 injured persons, were rescued. (PTI)

Investigating the cause of the fire that led to the loss of eight lives at a hotel near the Secunderabad Railway Station, the officials of the Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services (TSDRFS) Department identified some major violations on part of the building owner. The building does not have a fire NOC (no objection certificate) and was using the cellar for business purposes, which according to the officials, is the main cause of the fire and smoke.

The fire had started in the cellar where the owners had stored 37 electric scooters. While it is not yet clear if these bikes were kept in charging mode, possibly causing the fire by a short circuit, the officials have also recovered gas cylinders, EV batteries, and a diesel generator, apart from a few petrol bikes. It took three hours for the firemen to douse the fire. Seventeen persons, including 11 injured persons, were rescued.

The preliminary inquiry report revealed that the firefighting equipment installed in the building was not in a working condition and the building did not have an alternate emergency exit stairway. There was no smoke management or emergency lighting. The basement was being used for commercial purposes, and the only stairway was provided around the lift. Also, there is no open space or setbacks around the building.

According to Director General (TSDRFS) Sanjay Kumar Jain, operating the basement portion for the business purpose was the biggest violation of all. “The building owners never took a fire NOC from our department,” Jain told indianexpress.com. Further, he explained that the building is used for commercial and residential occupancy.

“Though lodges come under the category of residential occupancy, the ground floor was being used for commercial purposes. A fire NOC is required for commercial buildings of height more than 15 metre and residential buildings of height more than 18 metre. Since an electric vehicle showroom was functioning from the ground floor, the building comes under the commercial category and required a fire NOC. We found the height of the building is 17.5 metre and they should have taken a fire NOC,” the DG explained.

The police have registered a case against Rajender Singh Bagga and his sons Sumit Singh and Ranjit Singh, the owners of Ruby Motors and Ruby Luxury Pride Hotel, under Sections 304 (part II) (knowledge that death may be caused by an act), 324 (causing hurt by dangerous means) and Section 9 B of the Explosives Act, 1884. The investigation undertaken by SHO of the Market Police Station Y Nageswara Rao was handed over to Assistant Commissioner of Police (Mahankali division) B Ramesh.

ACP Ramesh said forensic experts are expected to submit their report in a couple of days. After a CCTV footage of the cellar of the building emerged, the police explained that the fire appears to have originated from the electric bikes. “The smoke from electric bikes can be seen first and minutes later, sparks and flames can be seen on the petrol bikes parked nearby. We have learnt that the owners were also dealing in second-hand bikes and around 10 petrol bikes were also parked in the cellar,” the ACP told indianexpress.com.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 13, 2022: Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Or...Premium
UPSC Key-September 13, 2022: Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Or...
A multi-storeyed fraud: Pune building sold or mortgaged about 20 times in...Premium
A multi-storeyed fraud: Pune building sold or mortgaged about 20 times in...
Why is India’s August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 ...Premium
Why is India’s August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 ...
BMC at stake, Sena restraint gives way to confrontation, signs ominousPremium
BMC at stake, Sena restraint gives way to confrontation, signs ominous

When contacted, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North Zone) Chandana Deepti said the building owners are being questioned by the police and will be arrested. “It looks like a small blast. We will conclude after receiving the reports from the electricity and forensic experts. We are gathering details and permissions,” the DCP said.

First published on: 13-09-2022 at 09:48:36 pm
Next Story

Riding the Godard Wave: Five groundbreaking movies by the iconic French filmmaker

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments

Top News

In Akhilesh’s biting attacks on Keshav Maurya, a strategy of ‘non-Yadav OBC outreach’

In Akhilesh’s biting attacks on Keshav Maurya, a strategy of ‘non-Yadav OBC outreach’

Ayan Mukerji reveals Brahmastra 2 aiming for Dec 2025 release
EXCLUSIVE

Ayan Mukerji reveals Brahmastra 2 aiming for Dec 2025 release

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra
John Brittas writes

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Why has a Delhi court asked Amazon to stop selling Rooh Afza made in Pakistan?

Why has a Delhi court asked Amazon to stop selling Rooh Afza made in Pakistan?

Suppose somebody is selling spurious apples in a mall, will you pull up landlord: Amazon argues before HC

Suppose somebody is selling spurious apples in a mall, will you pull up landlord: Amazon argues before HC

Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’ or ‘G7 Group’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’ or ‘G7 Group’

Premium
Why is India's August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 months?

Why is India's August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 months?

Premium
Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

The dangerous extortion racket run by instant loan apps and their link to China

The dangerous extortion racket run by instant loan apps and their link to China

As Central Vista reopens, some thoughts on eating ice cream & Central Delhi
Opinion

As Central Vista reopens, some thoughts on eating ice cream & Central Delhi

Why popping Azithromycin arbitrarily may make you drug-resistant

Why popping Azithromycin arbitrarily may make you drug-resistant

Scientists discover ‘strange’ diamonds in meteorite from another planet

Scientists discover ‘strange’ diamonds in meteorite from another planet

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 13: Latest News
Advertisement