Secunderabad Cantonment houses to get free drinking water, residents hope govt will introduce more schemes

One of the long-pending demands of the residents of Secunderabad Cantonment was resolved when the Telangana government on Wednesday announced the extension of its free drinking water supply scheme to areas under the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB).

While some residents feel the state government should have implemented the scheme without any riders, others hope the move will pave the way for the introduction of other government schemes in the cantonment. The announcement has rekindled the demand for the merger of the board with the adjoining Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

Under the scheme, free drinking water up to 20 kilolitres per month will be provided to every household in the cantonment.

The government has also instructed the municipal administration and Urban Development department to ensure Aadhaar authentication and installation of automated water meters in households.

For the total 31,745 houses under the Cantonment Board, 16,901 are in slums. Though the scheme has been in place in Greater Hyderabad since December 2020, residents living in slums under the cantonment area have been paying a monthly charge of Rs 250 and those living in colonies have to pay Rs 400 per month for water supplied by Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB).

The state government has sanctioned a budget of Rs 16.8 crore to cover the annual loss of revenue to HMWS&SB from the SCB but has asked the cantonment board to pay Rs 34.17 crore along with the bill amount for January 2022 to HMWS&SB.

B Ajith Reddy, CEO of Secunderabad Cantonment Board, said they expected the state government to waive off Rs 34.17 crore in pending arrears.

“If you see, there are two issues here. Firstly, had the government implemented the free water scheme in SCB in December 2020 as it did across GHMC areas, there would not have been any arrears on our part. It is in anticipation of the scheme to be extended to the cantonment that residents stopped paying their water bills, thus leading to the said arrears. Further, the SCB had paid Rs 8 crore in August 2020 to avail of a one-time settlement scheme for the arrears to be waived off. This, for some reason, has not come through,” Reddy said.

He said the SCB will request the state government to increase the supply from 5.9 GMD to 8.2 GMD for it to be able to supply drinking water every two days.

BJP leader and former vice-president of SCB, J Rama Krishna, echoed similar views. “Extending benefits to Cantonment with terms and conditions is as good as not doing anything. Demanding payment of dues is not correct,” he said.

A resident of Tirumalagiri, N Venkataramana, called the state government’s order a ‘namesake announcement’. “We have been facing stepmotherly treatment from the state government. This decision was not announced by any important leader or official as it is usually done for GHMC. There are so many schemes, for example, the Rs 5 meal, water kiosks, loo cafe, lake restoration committee, development of roads and nala, etc that needs to be extended to cantonment as well,” said Venkataramana, hoping that the free drinking water scheme would be followed by extension of other schemes as well.

Meanwhile, TRS leader Marri Rajashekar Reddy, said, “There are many unresolved problems with SCB. People are not happy here and eagerly awaiting a merger with the GHMC. The state has shown its intent and the Centre has to come forward now.” He claimed institutionalised corruption, rigid building rules and charges, and high registration rates as some of the key issues plaguing the Board.

He, however, said the supply of free drinking water in the cantonment is going to benefit the residents in several ways, including an increase in their savings.

Rama Krishna, however, said the merger is the demand of only a few people and an excuse for the state government to wash its hands off from the development of the areas under the Board.

“Why the merger? What is stopping the state to develop cantonment just like other areas. A merger is the Defence Ministry’s call. But we say that SCB can be better off on its own than joining an inefficient corporation that’s run on mortgages. Development, in any case, should be unconditional,” he said.

“The free drinking water supply scheme is effectively in force since February 1, 2022. About the terms and conditions, we will see how it is done in GHMC. Fixing of meters and Aadhaar authentication can take a few months but that won’t have any effect on the water supply to citizens,” Ajith Reddy said.