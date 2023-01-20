Secunderabad Cantonment: Defence ministry seeks colour-coded maps marked with civilian areas

The proposed excision of parts of the Secunderabad Cantonment and their merger with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation took a step forward with the Ministry of Defence (MoD) directing all 62 cantonments to prepare colour-coded maps concerning five different categories of cantonment areas.

In a circular dated January 17, the chief executive officer (CEO) of the cantonment is asked to demarcate the cantonment map in yellow for all notified civil areas as well as all areas where civilians lived. It also directed the areas under commercial and mixed-use purposes to be marked in red colour.

It asked the officers to mark all areas used for military purposes in green colour and those used by other departments in blue colour. Similarly, civic amenities provided by the cantonment board were asked to be marked on the map in black. They are required to submit the map before Friday.

“The circular from Director General, Defence Estates (DGDE) to all CEOs on criteria of civilian areas makes it explicit that all areas where civilians live are to be treated as civilian areas. Of late, some vested interests have tried to create confusion about what are civilian areas. Now there should be no scope for spreading misinformation,” a statement from M L Agarwal, president of Secunderabad Cantonment Citizens Welfare Association (SCCiWA), said.

Of the 40.17 sq km of land under the jurisdiction of the Secunderabad Cantonment Board, according to the land ownership details, 58.06 per cent (A1 land) is under the active occupation of the Army, and 0.04 per cent (A2 land, vacant) is reserved for the future occupation of Army.

On the other hand, 4.2 per cent (B1 land) is under the management of the central government, 27.48 per cent (B2 land) is private land, 4.9 per cent (B3 land) belongs to MoD but is given on lease, and 0.91 per cent (B4 land) is vacant defence land. Only 2.3 per cent (C land) is under the cantonment board for its use. Another 2.38 per cent of land (categorised as civil area) belongs to MoD but is given on lease.

There were confusions regarding civil areas, whether it included only 235 acres across 16 notified civil bazaar areas or all areas where civilians are living. Explaining further, SCCiWA general secretary Jeetender Surana said the case of the Secunderabad Cantonment has been historically peculiar. “The circular makes it clear to mark wherever civilians are living. As per land ownership, only 2.38 per cent land is civil but civilians are living in B2 and B3. C land is with the Secunderabad Cantonment Board and A2 is vacant. It is reasonable to merge all except A1 lands with GHMC,” Surana said, adding that all land except A1 land were merged with the municipality in Yol cantonment too.

The defence ministry Thursday issued a notice approving the proposal regarding the excision of civil areas from the limits of Khas Yol Cantonment Board in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh. This was the first of the 62 cantonments to be merged with the municipality.