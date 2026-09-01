11 weapons, including 4 AK-47s, stolen from high-security Secunderabad Cantonment

The arms were allegedly stolen from a room inside the Madras Regiment premises. (Representational image)

Eleven weapons, including four AK-47s, six pistols and an INSAS rifle, were stolen from the high-security Secunderabad Cantonment in Telangana. The incident is believed to have occurred on Sunday night.

The arms were allegedly stolen from a room inside the Madras Regiment premises. The area is accessed by military personnel and some civilian employees, police sources said.

Following a complaint by top Army personnel, the Bollaram police registered a theft case on Monday. Police officials are tight-lipped and have launched an investigation to identify the people who visited the storage unit in the last few days.

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Senior officers from the Malkajgiri Police Commissionerate are involved in the investigation, according to officials.