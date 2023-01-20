Fire at Secunderabad building: More victims feared as rescue operation continues; authorities worry structure may collapse

Almost 24 hours after a fire erupted in the cellar of a multi-storeyed commercial building that housed a sportswear store on Minister’s Road in Secunderabad, it is not clear how many people are trapped inside. Even as fumes continue to break out at regular intervals from the cellar, firefighters have been unable to enter the building to fully douse the blaze.

“The slabs on the rear of the first, second and third floors have fully collapsed. It is not advisable to go inside. Though the fire is under control, we are not sure if anyone is trapped inside. We rescued four people yesterday (Thursday) and according to them, there may be two or three more people,” a fire official told indianexpress.com.

As the building may come down crashing, officials of the town planning wing of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) are awaiting experts from the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal to reach the site and examine the building’s structural stability.

Deeply concerned about 3 missing youth in yesterday's fire accident in Secunderabad. I will review with concerned officials to ensure rigorous implementation of fire safety protocols. Civil society role is indeed reassuring as shown in image of doctor rushing to rescue injured pic.twitter.com/mz6Nhe2YbC — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) January 20, 2023

The cause of the fire is suspected to be an electrical short circuit. Authorities are awaiting confirmation from experts in the electricity department regarding the same. More than 100 people from families living in adjoining buildings were evacuated Thursday as plumes of thick smoke engulfed the locality.

The building, with two basement floors, has six more floors apart from the ground floor. “Fire has fully gutted the two basements and impacted the four floors besides the ground floor. The fifth and sixth floors are unoccupied. The building does not have a fire NOC. That is also being examined,” the official added.

Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali and Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav, who is also the local MLA, visited the site and directed officials to take stern action against violations, if any. “Action will be taken to prevent any such incidents in the future,” Ali said. Yadav added that an inter-departmental committee will be convened and a special drive will be conducted against illegal constructions.

Visited the fire broke out spot at Nallagutta locality in Secunderabad and supervised the rescue and relief work. pic.twitter.com/Aheh7Zj58C — Mohammed Mahmood Ali (@mahmoodalitrs) January 19, 2023

On Friday morning, one fire tender was deployed while five others were kept on standby. According to the GHMC, an emergency call was received around 11.20 am Thursday about a fire at a building located at Nallagutta on Minister’s Road. The blaze continued throughout the day and as many as 24 fire tenders were put to use. At night, the fire department, the GHMC’s disaster response force and the police continued the operations. At night, the GHMC said the fire was under control while firefighting measures were still underway as it was expected to take a few more hours to complete the operations.

A disaster of a much bigger scale was averted as the fire did not spread to nearby buildings in the congested locality. According to Y Nagi Reddy, the director general of the state disaster response and fire services, two firefighters were injured during the operations. They were admitted to a private hospital and one of them is in the ICU. His condition is said to be critical, Reddy stated.