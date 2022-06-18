Secunderabad attack was planned, mob had WhatsApp group: Police

One person died and several others were injured when police opened fire on a mob that went on a rampage at Secunderabad railway station Friday morning. The protesters, claiming to be army recruitment aspirants opposed to the Centre’s Agnipath scheme, went on a two-hour spree of mindless destruction and arson not only damaging railway property but also motorcycles and household goods kept at the parcel office on Platform 1.

Additional Director General of Police (Railways, Telangana) Sandeep Shandilya said it was a very well-planned and organised attack on the railway station. “These youths had formed a WhatsApp group called ‘Chalo Secunderabad’ in which they planned everything. The youths started assembling at various places near Secunderabad railway station last night and launched the attack Friday morning. We had about 50 security personnel guarding the station but they were no match for the 500-1,000 strong mob who came in through all the seven entrances to the station. They went on a rampage smashing everything in sight and setting property on fire,’’ Shandilya said.

He said the mob set on fire several coaches of three trains, burnt down the Accident Relief Train, and two brake vans. Apart from that, windowpanes of dozens of railway coaches and train engines were smashed. Shandilya said that the mob tried to attack the Route Relay Interlocking (RRI) the nerve centre of South Central Railway (SCR) but a small force of Hyderabad City North Zone policemen and RPF personnel managed to hold off the attack and protected the RRI. The protesters also set fire to an engine which had 3,000 litres of diesel in it.