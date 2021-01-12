Schools in Telangana to reopen from February 1

Students of class 10 and intermediate are likely to appear for board exams this year.

The Telangana government has decided to reopen schools and colleges from February 1. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao reviewed the prevailing situation with ministers and district collectors Monday and announced the reopening of schools from class 9 onwards.

“Reopen Classes from 9th standard upwards in all the private and government educational institutions from February 1. Classes should be held for the students of 10th, Intermediate, Degree, and other professional courses,” the CM said in a statement.

Students of class 10 and intermediate are likely to appear for board exams this year. In the previous year, SSC exams were annulled after the intervention of the High Court, and students were promoted without examinations.

The CM directed officials to ensure that all arrangements are in place for the reopening of educational institutions in the next 20 days. “Meanwhile, keep ready hostels, residential schools, and all educational institutions and ensure that the toilets are clean. The Collectors should take the necessary measures to keep the educational institutions clean and hygienic.”

He directed district collectors to ensure that all COVID-19 precautions are followed. “Since the educational institutions are closed for many days, clean the entire premises; ensure that the food grains, essential commodities are not rotten. By Jan 25, keep the educational institutions ready to conduct the classes,” he said. He has also asked the ministers to visit SC, ST, BC hostels and see to it that they are fit for the students to stay.

Welcoming the government’s decision, schools have appealed to the state to announce the reopening of schools for nursery to class 8 soon. However, several parents have expressed their anguish over the decision and said they were not ready to send their children to school.