Saving a 100-year-old Banyan tree in Telangana’s Sircilla district

A tree lover’s persistent efforts to revive a century-old Banyan tree in Telangana’s Rajanna Sircilla district have not only infused a fresh lease of life into the mother tree, but has also given life to two more Banyan trees. The tree uprooted during unseasonal rains three months ago was believed to be dead until fresh leaves started to emerge.

On Wednesday, the grand old tree at Suddala village is being relocated to the Rajanna Sircilla district collector’s office 14 kilometres away.

On Tuesday, the two young Banyan trees separated from the main tree were transplanted at Jillalla village, about 35 km away and close to forest lands.

The mother tree that stood tall on an agricultural field had come crashing down last November. The 64-foot trunk had become too heavy and started rotting from within, causing its fall.

“We thought the big tree was dead, but four to five Banyan trees have started growing on it. With roots, dead bark, and the top-heavy tree, it is a very complex process to separate them and plant them elsewhere,” said Uday Krishna of Hyderabad-based Vata Foundation. His volunteers are on the ground to ensure the mother Banyan tree lives many more decades to tell many more stories.

But it was the efforts of Prakruthi Prakash that prevented the tree from dying a slow death after its fall. The Banyan tree is located merely 500 metres away from Prakash’s home, and the 33-year-old recalls spending his childhood playing under the canopy and swinging from its roots. Prakash, who now works with the state’s Culture Department, has been protecting trees for several years.

“I have a lot of memories attached to this Banyan tree. So when it uprooted in unseasonal rains last November, we were shattered. Everyone said it was the end of this tree. I believed the tree could still live,” he said. Prakash drew water from a nearby well and watered the roots every day till fresh leaves started to sprout.

“While watering the roots every day, I also brought in loads of fresh soil to add to the roots of the fallen tree for support. Many people said I was a fool to do so, but after two months, new leaves were seen sprouting. I see everyone is happy now that the tree is not dead,” he told indianexpress.com over the phone.

As Uday’s volunteers worked their way to separate two grown Banyan trees on Tuesday from the main tree, Raju’s childhood friend Bhaskar stressed that his friend has been a “true tree lover”.

“For the last 15 years or more, he has been planting saplings, watering and protecting them. In the last three years, he has been using a drone to sow over 18 lakh soil balls with seeds of different trees inside to aid reforestation. He spends a majority of his earnings protecting trees,” said Bhaskar, who worked as a software engineer in Hyderabad.

However, translocating the tree was out of the question as that would cost a lot and required logistical support. Meanwhile, Prakash’s efforts caught the attention of J Santosh Kumar, Rajya Sabha MP, whose Green India Challenge has brought together film celebrities, sports stars, and politicians to do their part to promote the conservation of the environment. Soon, Kumar adopted the tree and made arrangements for its translocation.

According to Prakash, the plan was to transplant the 64-feet tall trunk to the district collector’s office. But now that multiple trees were growing on it, two trees had to be separated and replanted in Jillala forest.

“Unfortunately, the crane broke down and we had to arrange for one more crane to lift the tree. The trunk would be relocated on Wednesday. Saving one tree has given us at least three trees,” said Uday Krishna, adding that the MP’s office has borne all the expenses.