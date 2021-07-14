Sarpanch sets technical assistant ablaze over pending bills in Telangana

The incident happened in the office premises of Mahatma Gandhi National Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in Kubeer Mandal at around 4.30 pm.

A Technical Assistant of MGNREGA in Nirmal District suffered burn injuries on Tuesday after a sarpanch allegedly set him ablaze over the issue of pending bills, police said.

The sarpanch went inside the office and it seems there was an argument between him and the Technical Assistant after which the sarpanch allegedly poured petrol on the table and on the Technical Assistant and lit them using match sticks, a senior police official told PTI over phone based on preliminary investigation.

The Technical Assistant has been shifted to hospital and doctors said he suffered around 25 per cent burn injuries, the official said, adding the sarpanch has been taken into custody and was being questioned.

As per available information, an altercation took place between the sarpanch and the Technical Assistant over the issue of “long pending” bills regarding works taken up under MGNREGA, the official added.

On June 29, a man allegedly poured diesel on a Tahsildar during a protest held by a group of farmers and others in Telangana’s Medak district after dousing himself with the fuel.

In November 2019, a man allegedly brutally murdered a woman Tahsildar by setting her ablaze in her office at Abdullapurmet near here over some land dispute. Subsequently, the driver of the Tahsildar who suffered burns in a bid to stop the assailant from setting her ablaze, died and later the accused, who also severely suffered burns in the incident, succumbed to his injuries.