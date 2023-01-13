Sankranti fest: No kite-flying on roads or near places of worship, say Hyderabad police; BJP chief flays curbs

Ahead of the Sankranti festival, Hyderabad police have banned the flying of kites on all roads and premises adjoining places of worship. The orders issued by Hyderabad Police Commissioner C V Anand will be in force from 6 am Saturday to 6 am Monday. This, he said, is in the interest of maintenance of law and order and public safety.

Popular kite markets across the city are brimming with customers whereas sellers are elated at encouraging signs of business after a two-and-a-half-year hiatus owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. Sales have started to pick up since Wednesday in the wholesale bazaars of Dhoolpet, Gulzar Houz, and Begumbazaar, while retail outlets have emerged all across the city – all hinting at enthusiasm around the kite festival.

Meanwhile, Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay took a dig at the state government by taking to Twitter. “Kite flying needs to be regulated to prevent the breach of the peace – #Telangana govt’s version Are there any Restrictions on size, locations & colours for Rangoli too..?” he asked.

In addition to children and other enthusiasts flying kites from terraces and open spaces, various organisations have announced kite-flying events at Parade Grounds, Necklace Road, Gandipet, etc. The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party has in fact organised a special kite festival in Hyderabad’s LB Nagar to mock the central government’s policies on price rise, Make in India and so on. The event scheduled for Friday is exclusively for women.

The police notification further said no loudspeakers and DJs shall be set up in public places without requisite police permission. “No provocative speeches or songs shall be played over them (loudspeakers). Further, noise from speakers or public address systems or any other activities should not exceed the permissible limits,” it said.

The permissible sound limits for commercial areas are 65 decibels during the day and 55 decibels at night, 55 decibels during the day and 45 decibels during the night for residential areas, and 50 decibels and 40 decibels in silent zones. No loudspeaker or public address system shall be used between 10 pm and 6 am, it said, citing Supreme Court orders.

The police have urged citizens to supervise their children while flying kites and not allow them on terraces without parapet walls or to run on roads to collect stray kites. It warned parents against the dangers of electrocution when children attempt to collect stray kites from electric poles. The notification also asked citizens not to collect wood forcibly for bonfires and to do so only with the consent of owners.

Meanwhile, the forest department has been campaigning against the use of Chinese or synthetic manjha (nylon thread) and glass-coated manjha as they pose a serious threat to the safety of animals, human beings as well as the environment. Given the festival, it has deployed five to six special mobile parties with uniformed staff and NGOs to check on the sale and use of Chinese or synthetic manjha.

The department has seized around 1,391 kg of synthetic thread, worth about Rs 28 lakh, in the last few days. It has appealed to the public to report violations, besides instances of harm or death to animals or birds, on its 24×7 helpline 1800-425-5364 or 040-2323-1440. The punishments vary from imprisonment of up to seven years and fine of up to Rs 1 lakh.