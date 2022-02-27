Amid rumours of being hired by TRS, Prashant Kishor visits Telangana

Amid speculation that the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is contemplating seeking the services of Prashant Kishor to form a strategy for the next election, the political strategist visited Kaleshwaram project in Telangana’s Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Sunday.

Kishor was accompanied by actor Prakash Raj, a known critic of the Union government who had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Bengaluru Central constituency as an Independent.

No one in either the TRS or the state government replied to questions on the purpose of Kishor and Prakash Raj’s visit. With Telangana Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao, seeking to play a major role at the national level, sources said Kishor may be hired as an adviser.

As part of the visit to the state, Kishor and Prakash Raj also went to other reservoirs created under the Kaleshwaram project, including the huge Mallanna Sagar Reservoir. Prakash Raj was present in Mumbai last week when KCR met his Maharashtra counterpart, Uddhav Thackeray, although what role he is going to play in Telangana politics is still unclear.

Telangana is slated to go to the polls late next year.