RSS considers 130 crore people of the country as Hindus: Mohan Bhagwat

At a time when the nation is gripped with the enactment of new Citizenship Law and the ongoing debate if the proposed National Population Register(NPR) is the first step towards the National Register of Citizens (NRC), Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday suggested that the Hindu society is capable of finding solutions in a “Hindu way” to unite the nation.

To put across his point, the RSS Sarsanghchalak borrowed the words of Nobel laureate poet Ravindranath Tagore, who according to him, wrote in his ‘Swadeshi Samaj’ that “despite some inherent contradictions between the Hindus and Muslims, the Hindu society is capable of finding solutions in a Hindu way to unite the nation. This is the Hindu thought process, and our cultural values define the Hindu way of life.”

He was, however, quick to clarify who is a Hindu. “Irrespective of religion and culture, people who have the nationalistic spirit and respect Bharat’s culture and heritage are Hindus, and RSS considers the 130 crore people of the country as Hindus. Entire society is ours and Sangh aims to build such a united society.”

He was speaking at an event to mark RSS-Telangana’s Vijay Sankalp Shibir, a three-day camp for the swayamsevaks to chart out the expansion plans for the state. He addressed a massive gathering at Saroornagar stadium which saw the participation of over 8,500 swayamsevaks from across the state. The three-day camp will conclude Thursday.

Bhagwat, speaking about the Vijay Sankalp, pointed out that swayamsevaks work for the development and success of the nation, without any selfish motive and without taking any credit, name or fame while serving all sections of the society.

“Unfortunately world is filled with tamasik and rajasik forces; Our Bharatiya culture alone is capable of achieving Dharma Vijay and such an organized Hindu society can guide the world as a vishwa-guru. People of Sattvik nature are positive and work for society with a constructive approach, irrespective of the challenges and constraints. When we attain success in this manner, we achieve ‘Dharma vijay’.” he explained.

“RSS’ purpose is not to be an organization, but to organize and strengthen the society with the right kind of cultural and social values. People always look towards great leaders and governments for development. But it is our responsibility to work towards the nation with dedication.”

