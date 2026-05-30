Rs 15-lakh contract to kill: How Hyderabad educationists ‘plotted’ high-profile lawyer’s death

Police have arrested seven people, including educationists Mujahid Alam Khan alias Baba and his father Mahaboob Alam Khan, for allegedly plotting the murder of Hyderabad-based lawyer Khaja Moizuddin.
The Khans run well-known educational institutions in Hyderabad.
Senior lawyer Khaja Moizuddin died after he was mowed down by a speeding SUV outside his house in the Masab Tank area of Hyderabad on Saturday morning. The 63-year-old was rushed to a private hospital, where he succumbed to severe injuries.
Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar said, “The investigation revealed that long-standing disputes existed between the family of the accused, Mujahid Alam Khan, and the deceased, Advocate Khaja Moizuddin, relating to Waqf properties’ management issues at Malakpet and Lakdikapul in Hyderabad. Several civil, criminal and Waqf Tribunal cases have been pending between both groups for many years.”
At a press conference held in Hyderabad on Friday, Sajjanar added, “The accused persons believed that due to the active involvement of the deceased in various legal proceedings against them, they were suffering continuous legal setbacks and humiliation. Bearing a grudge against the deceased, accused Mujahid Alam Khan and Mahmood Alam Khan conspired to eliminate him.”
The alleged contract killing was executed for Rs 15 lakh, police said.
Mujahid Alam Khan and Mahaboob Alam Khan are alleged to have conspired along with their close associates, Hassan Ali alias Chaous and Muneer, to execute the plan through Kishan alias Pappu. Muneer and Chaous allegedly handed over cash to Kishan to arrange logistics for the execution of their plan. Kishan allegedly engaged Vinay, who in turn engaged Abhijeeth through Vikram to execute the plan. As part of the conspiracy, Mujahid Alam Khan allegedly sent Rs 2 lakh to Kishan through Chaous for the procurement of a Scorpio vehicle for the execution of the offence.
“Thereafter, from January 2026 onwards, accused Kishan alias Pappu, along with accused Vinay, Abhijeeth alias Nani, Vikram alias Chintu and Deen Dayal conducted recce near the residence of the deceased and also at the places of his regular movement. The accused persons continuously monitored the movements of the deceased to identify the most suitable time and place for execution of the offence,” the Police Commissioner said.
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After committing the offence, the accused persons fled the scene and attempted to destroy evidence by removing identification marks from the vehicle and dispersing to different locations, police said.
The case was investigated based on a complaint by the deceased’s son, Farhan. Farhan said that Khaja Moizuddin was walking towards his vehicle parked in front of their residence when a four-wheeler travelling at high-speed rammed into him.
Commissioner Sajjanar said Kishan was traced to Panipat, Haryana, and was arrested and brought to Hyderabad. It is based on his confession and other material evidence that police arrested the rest of the accused, officials said.
Nikhila Henry is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Hyderabad. With a career spanning 17 years, she has established herself as an authoritative voice on South Indian affairs, specialising in the complex intersections of politics, education, and social justice.
Experience & Career: Nikhila commenced her journalism career in 2007 as an education correspondent for The Times of India in Hyderabad,where she gained recognition for her coverage of student politics. Her professional trajectory includes a four-year tenure at The Hindu, where she focused on minority affairs and social welfare. In 2019, she took on a leadership role as the South Bureau Chief for The Quint, where she directed regional coverage across all five South Indian states. Her expansive career also includes a tenure at the BBC in New Delhi and contributions to prestigious international outlets such as The Sunday Times (London) and HuffPost India.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nikhila’s reportage is marked by a deep-seated understanding of grassroots movements and institutional policy. Her core focus areas include:
Regional Politics: Comprehensive analysis of the socio-political dynamics across South India.
Education & Student Movements: Chronicling the evolution of Indian academics and the rise of youth activism.
Minority Affairs: Rigorous reporting on the welfare, rights, and challenges facing marginalized communities.
National Beat: Elevating regional stories to national prominence through investigative and on-ground reporting.
Authoritativeness & Trust
A respected figure in Indian media, Nikhila is not only a seasoned reporter but also an accomplished author and editor. She authored the critically acclaimed book The Ferment: Youth Unrest in India and edited Caste is Not a Rumour, a collection of writings by Rohith Vemula. Her dual background in daily news reporting and long-form authorship allows her to provide readers with a nuanced, historically-informed perspective on contemporary Indian society.
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