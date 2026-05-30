Rs 15-lakh contract to kill: How Hyderabad educationists ‘plotted’ high-profile lawyer’s death

After committing the offence, the accused persons fled the scene and attempted to destroy evidence by removing identification marks from the vehicle and dispersing to different locations, police said.

Police have arrested seven people, including educationists Mujahid Alam Khan alias Baba and his father Mahaboob Alam Khan, for allegedly plotting the murder of Hyderabad-based lawyer Khaja Moizuddin.

The Khans run well-known educational institutions in Hyderabad.

Senior lawyer Khaja Moizuddin died after he was mowed down by a speeding SUV outside his house in the Masab Tank area of Hyderabad on Saturday morning. The 63-year-old was rushed to a private hospital, where he succumbed to severe injuries.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar said, “The investigation revealed that long-standing disputes existed between the family of the accused, Mujahid Alam Khan, and the deceased, Advocate Khaja Moizuddin, relating to Waqf properties’ management issues at Malakpet and Lakdikapul in Hyderabad. Several civil, criminal and Waqf Tribunal cases have been pending between both groups for many years.”