Rs 1 cr worth of iPhone caught at Hyderabad airport

As many as 80 iPhones, worth over Rs 1 crore, were seized by Customs officials at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad on Thursday. The officials arrested two passengers to whom the checked-in luggage belonged and another person involved in the smuggling attempt.

The two passengers had arrived from Sharjah on Wednesday by Air Arabia flight G9 458. According to an official statement, the passengers were detained when they tried to leave their baggage near the luggage belt and flee. The officials upon noticing this nabbed them to check their baggage and found as many as 80 iPhones concealed inside.

The accused persons are involved in the organized smuggling of dutiable goods in commercial quantity, said a statement. “The smuggled goods valued at Rs 1,00,65,000 were seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962. Further, Rs 4,00,000 in cash was also seized from one of the above persons under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962. Further investigation is under progress.”

The seized phones include iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max models that are priced between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 1.5 lakh each.