Rs 1.18 crore missing from frozen accounts, Kolkata bank manager arrested in instant loan app case

The manager of an ICICI bank in Kolkata was arrested by the Hyderabad police for allegedly facilitating in unfreezing of bank accounts seized by the latter as part of an investigation into the instant loan app cases registered in the city.

The Cyber Crime police of Central Crime Station arrested Rakesh Kumar Das, bank manager at ICICI bank’s Alipore branch in Kolkata. He was brought to Hyderabad on Transit Warrant and produced before the XII ACMM Court, Nampally for judicial custody.

Das is accused of colluding with other accused to unfreeze ICICI bank accounts by submitting forged notices and transferring Rs. 1,18,70,779/- into other bank accounts and received a commission in this process, said a statement from Avinash Mohanty, Joint Commissioner of Police (CCS).

The police had earlier in June 2021 arrested Anand Jannu and Nallamothu Anil Kumar in whose bank accounts the total amount of Rs.1.18 Crores was transferred. They were remanded in judicial custody.

According to police, a communication was received by the bank on May 8, 2021, allegedly given by the Cyber Crime Police, Hyderabad to unfreeze account No. 388805000474, held in the name of M/s Hainzz Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. When ICICI bank authorities checked internal records, they found that the said bank account was unfrozen and an amount of around Rs.90 lakh was transferred to a bank account in the name of Anand Jannu held in State Bank of India, Hyderabad.

Again on May 13 and May 20, 2021, ICICI Bank’s Alipore branch, Kolkata and Gurugram branch, Haryana, received some fake notices claiming to be sent from the Office of Inspector of Police, PS, Cyber Crime Cell, Hyderabad, to unfreeze several accounts.

In his complaint, the regional manager of ICICI Bank in Hyderabad stated that an unidentified person impersonated as sub-inspector of Kolkata police, misrepresented facts, and submitted forged notices seeking to unfreeze certain ICICI bank accounts that were frozen in the instant loan app case by Hyderabad police. A sum of Rs 1.18 crore was then transferred into an SBI bank account.

An investigation into the complaint was launched by Hyderabad police after registering a case under section 66 D (punishment for ‘cheating by personation by using computer resource’) of IT Act, and sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery), 471 (using a forged document as genuine) of IPC.