Revanth Reddy’s remark comparing Shiva, Ram remark triggers BJP backlash

State BJP president N Ramchander Rao responded by accusing Reddy of trying to divide Hindus.

Written by: Sreenivas Janyala
2 min readHyderabadSep 29, 2026 02:25 PM IST
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy triggers row over Aryan-Dravidian remarks. (File Photo)Telangana CM Revanth Reddy triggers row over Aryan-Dravidian remarks. (File Photo)
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Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who has often spoken about the North-South divide, is under fire for remarks comparing Hindu gods and slogans made during an event in New Delhi on Monday.

Highlighting that the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi use the slogan “Jai Sri Ram” and not “Har Har Mahadev”, he said, “The reason is that we are Dravidians, and we are devotees of Lord Shiva, while they are Aryans who worship Lord Sri Ram. Lord Shiva is the god of the poor, while Lord Sri Ram is the god of the rich. People revere and worship both deities.”

State BJP president N Ramchander Rao responded by accusing Reddy of trying to divide Hindus. “There is no difference between Lord Ram and Lord Mahadev. Gods always bless poor and needy people,” Rao said. “There is no such theory as Aryans and Dravidians; this was created by the British to divide India and Indian history. All Indians are one, right from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, Assam to Ahmedabad. Both Lord Ram and Lord Shiva are worshipped equally across all parts of India, from North to South.”

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He alleged that Reddy’s remarks were meant to attract Muslim votes ahead of the Khairtabad by-election following the disqualification of Danam Nagender. He recalled that Reddy had said during the Jubilee Hills by-election that “Congress is Muslim and Muslim is Congress”.

Telangana BJP chief spokesperson N V Subhash said Reddy is “trying to divert attention from his failures by making controversial statements”. “He aims to divide people on regional, religious, and caste basis. Bhadrachalam is known as Dakshin Ayodhya. Why has the Congress government halted all development at the shrine?” he said.

Union Minister and BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar criticised Reddy for trying to draw non-existent boundaries between North and South, and between Hindu gods.

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Sreenivas Janyala
Sreenivas Janyala

Sreenivas Janyala is a Deputy Associate Editor at The Indian Express, where he serves as one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political and economic landscape of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. With a career spanning over two decades in mainstream journalism, he provides deep-dive analysis and frontline reporting on the intricate dynamics of South Indian governance. Expertise and Experience Regional Specialization: Based in Hyderabad, Sreenivas has spent more than 20 years documenting the evolution of the Telugu-speaking states. His reporting was foundational during the historic Telangana statehood movement and continues to track the post-bifurcation development of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Key Coverage Beats: His extensive portfolio covers a vast spectrum of critical issues: High-Stakes Politics: Comprehensive tracking of regional powerhouses (BRS, TDP, YSRCP, and Congress), electoral shifts, and the political careers of figures like K. Chandrashekar Rao, Chandrababu Naidu, and Jagan Mohan Reddy. Internal Security & Conflict: Authoritative reporting on Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), the decline of the Maoist movement in former hotbeds, and intelligence-led investigations into regional security modules. Governance & Infrastructure: Detailed analysis of massive irrigation projects (like Kaleshwaram and Polavaram), capital city developments (Amaravati), and the implementation of state welfare schemes. Crisis & Health Reporting: Led the publication's ground-level coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in South India and major industrial incidents, such as the Vizag gas leak. Analytical Depth: Beyond daily news, Sreenivas is known for his "Explained" pieces that demystify complex regional disputes, such as river water sharing and judicial allocations between the sister states. ... Read More

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