Revanth Reddy’s remark comparing Shiva, Ram remark triggers BJP backlash

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who has often spoken about the North-South divide, is under fire for remarks comparing Hindu gods and slogans made during an event in New Delhi on Monday.

Highlighting that the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi use the slogan “Jai Sri Ram” and not “Har Har Mahadev”, he said, “The reason is that we are Dravidians, and we are devotees of Lord Shiva, while they are Aryans who worship Lord Sri Ram. Lord Shiva is the god of the poor, while Lord Sri Ram is the god of the rich. People revere and worship both deities.”