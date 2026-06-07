Revanth Reddy says he took ‘inspiration from Hitler’ for HYDRAA, rivals slam ‘Emergency mindset’

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has come under fire after claiming that HYDRAA’s name and concept were inspired by Adolf Hitler’s fondness for the word “Hydra”, triggering sharp reactions from opposition parties. (File Photo)

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has triggered a controversy with his statement that the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) drew its name and concept from German dictator Adolf Hitler’s “fondness for the word Hydra”.

“Hydra, the word is Hitler’s favourite word. His core team was called Hydra, which could assassinate anyone. So, I have taken inspiration from Hitler and named it HYDRAA,” he said at a conclave in Bengaluru on Saturday.

The BJP and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) were quick to criticise the Congress leader’s comment, suggesting that this was an indication of his “dictatorial” mindset.