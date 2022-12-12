With a retail zone and restaurants with Hyderabadi cuisine, revamped Murgi Chowk to be more than just a meat market

An important urban market square of the erstwhile walled city, just a stone’s throw away from Charminar, Mahboob Chowk market will be torn down in the coming weeks for reconstruction and redevelopment. A “game changer” as the authorities call it, the project is scheduled to be completed in 18 months and is deemed to play a crucial role in Hyderabad’s endeavours to earn the coveted world heritage city tag.

A poultry and livestock meat market built in the 1890s during the time of the sixth Nizam of Hyderabad Mir Mahboob Ali Khan, the market – popularly known as Murgi Chowk – has been a victim of apathy and neglect for several decades. Unlike the market, the Mahboob Chowk clock tower, located inside a garden in front of the market, and the adjoining Chowk Jama Masjid, which are part of the Chowk precincts, are protected heritage structures.

The market’s structure has been on the verge of collapse for decades now. Over the next 18 months, starting December 22, the reconstruction and redevelopment of the market will be completed while keeping the “original style intact”, special chief secretary (municipal administration and urban development) Arvind Kumar tweeted Saturday. The entire project is pegged at Rs 36 crore and will be executed by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Quli Qutb Shah Urban Development Authority (QQSUDA).

An important highlight of the new building design is that the market is to be shifted to the rear with a separate entry and exit, while the front portion makes way for retail stores including two restaurants that will showcase rich Hyderabadi cuisine. While the plan and proposal have been in the works for over a decade as part of the Charminar Pedestrianisation Project (CPP), officials credit the efforts of Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi and Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao as the project materialises.

In terms of architecture, the market – characterised by multi-foiled arches and columns – was conceived with the feel of a Turkish bazaar. While most of it is now in a dilapidated condition, its Mughal or Shah Jahani arches, a wooden thrust for the roof, arched colonnade and covered walkways offered a grand appearance in its days of glory. Stating that several options were considered, Arvind Kumar told indianexpress.com that “the final plan now contains the original meat market going behind an ornamental featured blank wall in G+1 structure maintaining the historic code and form of the original building, where the front portion is allocated for local cuisine café and retail market.”

Spread across a plot measuring less than an acre, the market housed 130 meat shops and 70 retail shops for over 130 years. After redevelopment with an additional floor for modified use, it will have 136 meat shops and 96 retail shops. As per the plan, the meat shops will move to the rear and will be separated from the rest by an aesthetic blind wall and will have dedicated access through an approach road that does not interfere with the retail zone within the same market complex.

Kumar said a decision to redevelop the market was taken based on factors such as structural stability, congestion and clutter in the building, and after thoroughly examining future needs. “It is from the originally planned CPP, where this precinct, along with Mahboob Chowk, was envisioned to have more tourist footfall with a plan to convert this into local cuisine restaurants after restoration,” he added.

According to the plan, “the existing four grand arches facing the clock tower have been used as entry points to the retail zone which will house restaurants with indoor/outdoor dining and other retail outlets that do not fit into the environment of a meat market. The shop space will be restricted to the shop area and movement areas, such as covered walkways and verandahs, shall be dedicated to pedestrian movement only.”

Though it is not sure if the adjoining mosque and the clock tower were part of the market, “the market’s axiality with other nearby structures shows the urban design consciousness. The artistic conceptualisation to integrate any central structure – as Char Minar appears as part of the whole area – was so integral to the city’s layout,” said conservation architect G S V Suryanarayana Murthy of Kshetra Consultants, which is executing the project.

The shops are being shifted to a nearby open ground and there are concerns too. The merchants here want to be relocated back without the GHMC calling for new tenders to let out shops. A meat merchant operating in the market for the last six decades said: “We welcome development. We want to be assured that we will be allowed to continue here even after reconstruction. We won’t be able to compete with others and win tenders if the corporation calls for it. Each person working here has ten others depending on his earnings.” Most of them pay an annual rent/licence charge of Rs 100 to Rs 150 to the municipal corporation and fear they may have to shell out much more post-redevelopment.

Arvind Kumar added that several consultations were held with various stakeholders, including the local community. “A survey of numbers, use, ownership and condition had been conducted before commencing the project. Detailed documentation of the precinct and the structure has been made to retain the original glory of its historical form. This ensures the identity of the place for the future,” he said.

The plan also includes the redevelopment of the street for pedestrian-friendly movement after relocating shops on the periphery of the clock tower into the new market complex. Reworking the underground drainage system, diversion of stormwater drains, road laying, street lighting, garden fencing and landscaping are also part of the plan. “A garbage disposal plan is there for the market and restaurant separately. An effluent treatment plant (ETP) has been included for treating the wastewater that gets generated on a daily basis,” Kumar added.

Recently, the Bansilalpet stepwell and precinct restoration project in Secunderabad received the prestigious Big 5 Construction Impact Award in Dubai on the same day the premises were thrown open to the public after its recent restoration. The seventeenth-century stepwell, which had turned into a dumpyard over the last four decades, was unearthed after removing over 2,000 tonnes of debris and relocating families that lived on the site. Over the last year, it was restored to its original glory.

The project was carried out by the architectural firm Kshetra Consultants and executed by The Rain Water Project with support from the Gandipet Welfare Society and the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) department of Telangana. In a recent interview to indianexpress.com, Kumar said the government had identified 49 historic structures (other than Charminar) in a 500-metre radius around Charminar that will be restored, renovated and economically integrated with the local population in the same way as the Bansilal project.