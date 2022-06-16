Congress’s Renuka Chowdhury booked for ‘grabbing cop’s collar’ during protest in Hyderabad

The Hyderabad Police Thursday booked Congress leader and former Union minister Renuka Chowdhury after a video showing her grabbing the collar of a police officer had gone viral on social media. The purported clip was shot during the Congress party’s protest on Thursday.

Chowdhury has been booked under Section 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the IPC at the Panjagutta police station upon a complaint by a sub-inspector.

#WATCH | Telangana: Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury holds a Policeman by his collar while being taken away by other Police personnel during the party’s protest in Hyderabad over ED summons to Rahul Gandhi. pic.twitter.com/PBqU7769LE — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2022

Activists and leaders of the Congress party were protesting following a ‘Chalo Raj Bhavan’ call given by the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) against the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) move to question Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

Chowdhury later tweeted asking: “Why were male police officers around me?”

Why were male police officers around me? pic.twitter.com/oHRQ8YqHzz — Renuka Chowdhury (@RenukaCCongress) June 16, 2022

“I have no intention of hitting policemen. That’s not my intention at all. I was being manhandled. I was losing my balance. I was falling on that man. You can see in those visuals that they are suddenly trying to push me. And that is the reason when I was reaching for the shoulder he moved and I caught his collar. It was not my intention to humiliate him or anything like that. Unnecessarily the real issue is being diverted,” Chowdhury could be heard saying in the video where she is seated inside a police jeep.

Congress leaders, including TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy and Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and several others were taken into preventive custody by the police as they were proceeding towards Raj Bhavan.

Sharing photos of the protest, Revanth tweeted: “Arrests will not deter our spirit. Why does the govt fear so much of our leader @RahulGandhi that it takes the help of ED,CBI & police?! We will continue our unparalleled struggle against both central & state govts that are suppressing the voices of the people. #ChaloRajBhavan”

Arrests will not deter our spirit. Why does the govt fear so much of our leader @RahulGandhi that it takes the help of ED,CBI & police?! We will continue our unparalleled struggle against both central & state govts that are suppressing the voices of the people. #ChaloRajBhavan pic.twitter.com/YnL59PqfrC — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) June 16, 2022

In another tweet he said, “Government is testing the patience of the Congress ranks at the Raj Bhavan rally. Our activists were indiscriminately baton-charged. In support of the BJP, the KCR government has pushed khakis up our ranks. However, the Congress is pushing for an end to the dictatorship in the state and the country.”

At another location during the rally, the police baton-charged Congress workers after they allegedly damaged a few vehicles during the protest.

I strongly condemn this attack on TPCC spokesperson @kiran_chamala by police personnel… pic.twitter.com/WXtvs14RjM — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) June 16, 2022

Reacting to the incident involving Chowdhury, TRS leader M Krishank tweeted, “What we have to appreciate in the Cop is he showed respect to that Congress Woman and didn’t lose control by reacting in the same manner. Telangana Congress Leaders can go to Delhi and fight at ED office on the Delhi Police. Why manhandle Telangana Police?”