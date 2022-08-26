scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

Remarks on prophet: Days after bail, Suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh arrested

Police said PD Act was invoked against Singh, who was suspended by BJP following an uproar.

Telangana MLA T Raja Singh was granted bail by a local court on Tuesday evening, hours after his arrest. (PTI)

Suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh was arrested on Thursday under the Preventive Detention (PD) Act, two days after he secured bail in a case relating to making controversial remarks on the Prophet, PTI reported.

Police said PD Act was invoked against Singh, who was suspended by BJP following an uproar. Earlier in the day, Hyderabad Police issued two notices to Singh under CrPC Section 41 (notice of appearance before police officer) over remarks he allegedly made in April this year against the Prophet. Singh had allegedly made the remarks at a Ramnavami event.

On Tuesday, Singh had sparked a row with alleged remarks against the Prophet in a video he had posted in response to stand-up comic Munnawar Faruqui’s show.

Hyderabad Police arrested him but a court rejected its remand application citing a technical glitch. The police’s Rapid Action Force conducted a flag march through parts of the old city Thursday.

First published on: 26-08-2022 at 12:50:53 am
Now, upload pic of stray dog on MCD app to get it sterilised

