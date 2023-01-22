Charred remains of person found in fire-ravaged building in Hyderabad

Skeletal remains of a person have been found in a commercial building here where a major fire broke out a few days ago, police said.

The bones of the unidentified person were sent to state-run Gandhi Hospital here on Saturday for conducting a post-mortem examination to know the cause of death, a police release said. After the autopsy is conducted, the samples would be sent to the forensic science laboratory for analysis, it said.

Efforts were on with regard to the others who were suspected to have been trapped in the building when the blaze occurred on January 19, it further said.

“Based on expert opinion that the building may collapse any time, the neighbouring building owners/tenants have been told to vacate their respective premises till further information,” the release said.

A DNA test is needed to identify the deceased as only charred remains were found, an official said.

Three people were suspected to have got trapped in the building, the police had said on Friday. Personnel involved in the rescue and relief operation could not go into the building that day as it was on the verge of collapsing with concrete slabs breaking up. The fire was put out after a seven-hour long operation.

Officials had ruled out the possibility of survival if anyone was trapped in view of severe heat and smoke.