Reduce gap between precautionary doses to 6 months: Andhra CM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday said he will be writing to the Centre, with a suggestion to reduce the gap for administering precautionary doses from the existing nine months to six months.

After a review meeting on the prevailing Covid situation in the state, the Chief Minister also said that the Centre should explore the possibility of reducing the precautionary dose time gap further to three or four months to benefit frontline workers and those who provide emergency services. This, he said, would help reduce hospitalisation.

“Frontline workers and emergency health services workers are most vulnerable. They should be able to get the precautionary dose sooner,” he said.

The state reported 4,108 new positive cases on Monday, double the number from last week. Chittoor and Visakhapatnam districts reported more than 1,000 cases in the past 24 hours. However, testing in the state has come down drastically – only 22,882 samples tested in the past 24 hours.

According to Deputy Chief Minister A K Srinivas, who holds the Health portfolio, as compared to the second wave, the state is better prepared. More beds with oxygen supply are available in hospitals. There were more than 53,000 beds available for Covid cases across the state.

Officials said only 1,100 people were hospitalised out of 27,000 active Covid-19 cases and only 600 of them needed oxygen support. Patients are also getting discharged within a week of admission as most of them have mild symptoms.

The state government has set up one Covid Care Center in each Assembly constituency area and arranged for beds and oxygen facilities there.

In Monday’s review meeting, it was decided to focus on scaling up vaccination in five districts of East Godavari, Guntur, YSR Kadapa, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam, which have the lowest second dose vaccination.

The Health Minister said vaccination in the 15-18 age group has been completed 100 per cent in Nellore and West Godavari, and it was 90 per cent in five other districts and 80 per cent in four other districts. He directed the officials to expedite the vaccination process in Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the progress of construction works of new medical colleges.

To avoid the chaos in admission to hospitals witnessed during the second wave, a standard operating procedure has been created for patient referral to nearest hospitals. Those who are eligible for treatment under Aarogyasri, information on hospitals providing the treatment is being put on display boards at village/ward clinics and government hospitals.