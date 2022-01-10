Readying for third wave, Andhra hospitals get 144 oxygen plants

In one of the biggest infrastructural upgrades since the deadly second wave of Covid-19 last year, the Andhra Pradesh government on Monday inaugurated 144 oxygen plants at various government hospitals in the state.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated virtually the Pressure Swing Absorption (PSA) oxygen plants, which provide on-site medical-grade oxygen, and dedicated them to the nation.

With Covid cases rising and a looming Omicron threat, the Chief Minister said the government has been taking all measures to contain the virus ahead of the third wave. He said steps were being taken to achieve self sufficiency in oxygen.

Last year, the government had decided to set up oxygen plants at 128 government hospitals having more than 50 beds as the second wave peaked amid a shortage of oxygen.

The oxygen plants have been set up at a cost of Rs 426 crore. The government is also providing a 30 per cent subsidy to private hospitals with more than 100-bed capacity to set up oxygen plants.

Deputy Chief Minister (Health) A K Krishna Srinivas said the government had also purchased 25 cryogenic ISO oxygen containers for transporting liquid medical oxygen (LMO), along with 74 LMO tanks. “Oxygen supply pipelines have been set up to 24,419 beds in various government hospitals at a cost of Rs 90 crore and paediatric care units with 20 beds have been set up at community health centers.” Srinivas said.

The Deputy CM said amid the Omicron threat, a genome sequencing lab has also been set up in Vijayawada, the second in the country after Kerala’s.

“Twenty state-of-the-art VRDL labs have been set up in the state, increasing the testing capacity from zero to one lakh tests per day,’’ Srinivas added.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister said 80 per cent of people above the age of 18 have received both doses of vaccine while in the 15-18 age group, 82 per cent were administered the first dose.

Andhra Pradesh has been standing as a role model to other states in terms of effective Covid containment, where over 33 door-to-door surveys were conducted, Reddy said.

“Right from setting YSR Health Clinics at village level, to bringing family doctor concept, the government is focusing on the development of the medical and health sector, construction of 16 new medical and nursing colleges, along with the recruitment of 39,000 staff,” the Chief Minister said.

The CM also inspected 20 types of advanced medical equipment brought by the Medical and Health Department which were showcased at his office.