Rayalseema lift irrigation scheme illegal, water allotment needs rejig: Telangana govt

Terming Andhra Pradesh’s Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme as illegal, the Telangana government has said that the state will fight on all available platforms to protect the interests of the state’s farmers and its rightful share of the Krishna river water.

At a meeting held on Wednesday to discuss the issue, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said the Andhra government’s attitude and stand on river water sharing is harming the interests of Telangana’s farmers. The CM reiterated that to protect the state’s interests, his government would fight for its rightful share of Krishna river waters.

The state Cabinet has already resolved to get the state’s rightful share of the water to continue hydel power generation to run irrigation lifts in Telangana. On Wednesday, the government decided to use all available platforms to make its voice heard on the issue —courts, Tribunals and the coming session of the Parliament.

It was also decided to strongly put forth the government’s argument before the Bachawat Tribunal, the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) and other such platforms.

At the meeting, the state government also resolved not to recognise the Pothireddypadu irrigation project, which it said was being illegally constructed by the Andhra government on Krishna River without any environmental clearance or allocation of water by the green tribunal. The CM said that the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme, which lifts water for the Pothireddypadu canal, is also illegal.

The Telangana government has asked that a three-member committee meeting of the KRMB, scheduled for July 9, be cancelled and a full level board meeting be convened after July 20.

Officials were instructed to put forth their arguments against the Pothireddypadu project at the meeting. Telangana has also decided to reject the 66:34 sharing formula for the Krishna river waters for an equal share. Till the Tribunal makes the final allocation, Telangana has proposed that Telangana and Andhra State should share 811 TMC of water— 405.5 TMC each from the assured waters.